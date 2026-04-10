2026 PRCA Gala: Quarters, Raffle Tickets, and Specialty Game Purchases

Hosted by
About this event
$
Quarters for Quarter Auction – $20
($10 option available below)
Each auction item will have a set number of quarters required to bid. When an item is presented, guests who wish to participate place the listed number of quarters into their bidding cup and raise their paddle number. If your number is called and the bell hasn’t rung, you may add the required amount again to jump back in. The last number called when the bell rings wins the item! We have a ton of awesome prizes available to win!
Note: Buy as many quarters as you'd like! All sales are final. No refunds given for unused coins. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration table.
Quarters for Quarter Auction – $10
($20 option available above)
Each auction item will have a set number of quarters required to bid. When an item is presented, guests who wish to participate place the listed number of quarters into their bidding cup and raise their paddle number. If your number is called and the bell hasn’t rung, you may add the required amount again to jump back in. The last number called when the bell rings wins the item!
Note: Buy as many quarters as you'd like! All sales are final. No refunds will be given for unused coins. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration table.
Purchase your winning horse for $20 and join the excitement of our Derby-style horse race! Each participant will be able to name their horse(s), and we’ll cheer them on as they race to the finish line.Grand prize winner earns a 3-night, 4-day condo stay in Port Aransas! 2nd place wins 4 tickets to a Texas Legends Game, and 3rd place wins $100 cash
Note: Buy as many chances as many horses as you'd like. All sales are final. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration
Pay $10 per wristband - we'll play heads or tails with a quarter. If you guess it right, you're still in. Guess it wrong take a bracelet off. Once you're out of bracelets, you’re out. The last person standing wins 2 Southwest Airlines tickets available to use anywhere in the Continental US.
Note: Buy as many chances as you'd like. All sales are final. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration
Vote for your favorite win prizes! Our academy classes created special derby hats for our event! The class with the most votes wins an ice cream party and free dress day!
Raffle Tickets are $1.00 each and allow you to vote for your favorite hat. Hats are stuffed with prizes from candy to gift cards to a grand prize of $100!
Note: Buy as many tickets as you'd like. All sales are final. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration table.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!