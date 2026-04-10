2026 PRCA Gala: Quarters, Raffle Tickets, and Specialty Game Purchases

Purchase your winning horse for $20 and join the excitement of our Derby-style horse race! Each participant will be able to name their horse(s), and we’ll cheer them on as they race to the finish line.Grand prize winner earns a 3-night, 4-day condo stay in Port Aransas! 2nd place wins 4 tickets to a Texas Legends Game, and 3rd place wins $100 cash



Note: Buy as many chances as many horses as you'd like. All sales are final. Please bring your payment confirmation to the gala for fast pickup at the registration