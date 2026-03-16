2026 Pre-order T-shirts and posters (pick up only; no shipping)
T-shirt pre-order, adult XXXL
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult XXL
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult XL
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult L
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult M
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult S
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
T-shirt pre-order, adult XS
$25
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
We run out of t-shirts on site every year! Don't miss out - order yours now, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
Festival Poster pre-order
$20
Order your festival poster, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
Order your festival poster, and we'll have it ready for you at the registration table!
Autographed Festival Poster pre-order
$50
Get an incredible keepsake of your ITF experience, with an exclusive poster, autographed by ITF staff, artists, presenters, and exhibitors! Order now, and we'll have one ready for you on Saturday morning of the Festival!
Get an incredible keepsake of your ITF experience, with an exclusive poster, autographed by ITF staff, artists, presenters, and exhibitors! Order now, and we'll have one ready for you on Saturday morning of the Festival!
Add a donation for International Trombone Festival
$
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