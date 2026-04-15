2026 Preseason Contributions

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About this event
Game program shout-out!
Titan Football swag
Transportation Donation
Not interested in your player going door to door or asking family/neighbors to purchase a card? You can donate the value of the minimum value of cards to be sold by each player for the season.
Exclusive Swag Game program shout-out! Transportation Donation
Created for our Poway High School football families that own a business and would like to be a GOLD level corporate sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!