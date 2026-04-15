Hosted by

Titan Football Booster Club

About this event

2026 Preseason Contributions

Transportation Donation item
Transportation Donation
$20
Titan Pride Sponsorship item
Titan Pride Sponsorship
$100

Game program shout-out!
Titan Football swag
Transportation Donation

Discount Card Buyout - Fair Share contribution item
Discount Card Buyout - Fair Share contribution
$400

Not interested in your player going door to door or asking family/neighbors to purchase a card? You can donate the value of the minimum value of cards to be sold by each player for the season.

Booster VIP item
Booster VIP
$500

Exclusive Swag Game program shout-out! Transportation Donation

Go Big Green item
Go Big Green
$1,600

Created for our Poway High School football families that own a business and would like to be a GOLD level corporate sponsor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!