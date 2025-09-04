Pleasant Run Farms Civic Association

Offered by

Pleasant Run Farms Civic Association

About the memberships

2026 PRF Swim Club Membership Payment Plans

Family Membership 6 month Payment Plan
$54.17

Renews monthly

This payment will NOT auto stop. You will have to manually come at the end of the 6th month to stop the recurring payments. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 35 each as an additional donation during checkout.

Couples Membership 6 Month Payment Plan
$43.33

Renews monthly

This payment will NOT auto stop. You will have to manually come at the end of the 6th month to stop the recurring payments. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 35 each as an additional donation during checkout.

Single Membership 6 month Payment Plan
$35.83

Renews monthly

This payment will NOT auto stop. You will have to manually come at the end of the 6th month to stop the recurring payments. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 35 each as an additional donation during checkout.

Senior Single (62+) 6 month payment Plan
$32.50

Renews monthly

This payment will NOT auto stop. You will have to manually come at the end of the 6th month to stop the recurring payments. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 35 each as an additional donation during checkout.

Senior Couple (62+) 6 month payment plan
$35.67

Renews monthly

This payment will NOT auto stop. You will have to manually come at the end of the 6th month to stop the recurring payments. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 35 each as an additional donation during checkout.

Add a donation for Pleasant Run Farms Civic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!