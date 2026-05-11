2027 Pride Festival Vendor Form

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About this event
We love showcasing local talent! This category is perfect for artists, crafters, independent sellers, and small businesses looking to share their handmade or unique products with the community. Whether you sell art, jewelry, clothing, home decor, or any other creative goods, this is your space to shine!
Love to cook? Have a food truck or a pop-up stand? Food vendors are essential to keeping festival-goers fueled and happy! Whether you offer savory meals, sweet treats, or refreshing drinks, we’d love to have you. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide any necessary permits upon request.
Nonprofits play a vital role in fostering community and support at Flat River Pride! If you represent a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, advocacy group, or community-based organization with an annual gross revenue of $100,000 or less, this vendor space is for you. Use this opportunity to connect with attendees, share resources, and spread awareness about your mission. Whether you're providing information, offering services, or engaging in fundraising, we welcome your presence!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!