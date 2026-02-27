Team Saint Louis

Hosted by

Team Saint Louis

About this event

2026 Pride Float Trip

970 E

970 MO-8, Steelville, MO 65565, USA

Float ONLY
$55

Purchase this ticket if you plan on floating only. Whether you are booking a place of your own or coming up for the day of float.

Camp ONLY
$55

Purchase this ticket if you plan on bringing your own Kayak, Canoe or Tube. You will need to coordinate with Huzzah on purchasing your own float ticket (additional charges apply).

Float AND Camp
$140

Purchase this ticket for the full experience, camping + floating + dinner & breakfast (lunch and drinks not included).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!