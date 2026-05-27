2026 Prime Rib Dinner Tickets - 11th Annual Puttin On The Pink

A table for eight (8) guests, including eight Prime Rib Dinners.

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Winter Haven Moose Lodge. Time: Starts at 5:30 PM; Dinner served promptly at 6:30 PM.



Details:

• Purchase your Prime Rib Dinner Sponsored Table by September 27th.

• Check in to receive wristbands for your table, which must be worn by all to be served.

• Find your sponsored table and ensure your party is seated by 6:30 PM.



Tickets are non-refundable.