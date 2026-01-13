Girls Inc. Of Bay County

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Girls Inc. Of Bay County

About this shop

2026 Princess Ball Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor: Exclusive Sponsorship
$10,000

Package Benefits:

  • Event branded as "The Princess Ball Presented by [Your Company Name]."
  • Exclusive presenting sponsor logo placement at the top of all pre-event marketing materials,  advertisements, promotional materials, and event signage.
  • Verbal recognition as presenting sponsor at all event media and promotional appearances
  • Logo on all event signage 
  • Company logo included prominently on Ticket Sales webpage
  • Recognition on the Girls Inc. Website and Social Media and in the monthly ENewsletter
  • Complimentary admission for (8) 4 girls and their 4 princes' to the Ball
  • VIP early entrance time with the princesses 
  • Post event recognition
Once Upon A Time: Exclusive Sponsorship
$7,500

Package Benefits:

  • Logo on all pre-event marketing materials as major sponsor, including but not limited to printed material, advertisements and promotional material
  • Verbal recognition as major sponsor at all event media and promotional appearances; opportunity to provide company representatives for media appearances
  • Logo on all event signage 
  • Company logo included prominently on Ticket Sales webpage
  • Company logo included on Girls Inc. Website, Social Media and ENewsletter
  • VIP early entrance time with the princesses
  • Complimentary admission for (6) 3 girls and their 3 princes' to the Ball  
  • Post event recognition
Royal Court: Exclusive Sponsorship
$3,500

Package Benefits:

  • Logo on all pre-event marketing materials as major sponsor, including but not limited to printed material, advertisements and promotional material
  • Verbal recognition as major sponsor at all event media and promotional appearances
  • Logo on all event signage 
  • Company logo included prominently on Ticket Sales webpage
  • Company logo included on Girls Inc. Website, Social Media and ENewsletter
  • Complimentary admission for (4) 2 girls and their 2 princes' to the Ball
  • Post event recognition
Happily Ever After Sponsor
$2,500

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Logo inclusion on all pre-event marketing materials, including but not limited to printed material,  advertisements and promotional material
  • Logo included on all event signage 
  • Company logo included on Ticket Sales webpage
  • Company logo included on Girls Inc. Website and Social Media
  • Complimentary admission for (2) to the Ball - one princess and her special prince.
  • Post event recognition
Crown Jewels Sponsor
$1,500

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo inclusion on event signage and promotional material
  • Logo included on all event signage 
  • Company logo included on Girls Inc. Website and Social Media  
  • Post event recognition
Dreams Come True Photo Booth Sponsor
$700

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo inclusion on event signage and promotional material
  • Logo displayed on all event photo-booth images
  • Sponsor recognition on Social Media
  • Post event recognition
Fairy Godmother Salon Sponsor
$500

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo inclusion on event signage and promotional material
  • Sponsor recognition on Social Media
  • Post event recognition
Prince Charing Sweet Treat Sponsor
$500

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo inclusion on event signage and promotional material
  • Sponsor recognition on Social Media 
  • Post event recognition
Wish Upon a Star
$250

Limited Availability


Package Benefits:

  • Name inclusion on event signage and promotional material
  • Sponsor recognition on Social Media
  • Post-event recognition
Magic Maker
Pay what you can

Magic Makers help bring the Princess Ball to life through an anonymous gift of any amount. These flexible funds allow us to fill in the gaps, add special experiences, and ensure the magic shines brightly for every guest in attendance.

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