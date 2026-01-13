2026 Princess Ball Sponsorship

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Package Benefits:
Package Benefits:
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Limited Availability
Package Benefits:
Magic Makers help bring the Princess Ball to life through an anonymous gift of any amount. These flexible funds allow us to fill in the gaps, add special experiences, and ensure the magic shines brightly for every guest in attendance.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!