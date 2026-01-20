Theatre Guild Of Simsbury Ltd

Hosted by

Theatre Guild Of Simsbury Ltd

About this event

2026 Season Program Ads

Outside Back Cover FULL COLOR Ad (Full Page) item
Outside Back Cover FULL COLOR Ad (Full Page)
$800

Showcase your business in FULL COLOR on the back outside cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Inside Front Cover Ad (Full Page) item
Inside Front Cover Ad (Full Page)
$750

Showcase your business in Black and White on the inside FRONT cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Inside Back Cover Ad (Full Page) item
Inside Back Cover Ad (Full Page)
$750

Showcase your business in Black and White on the inside BACK cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Full Page Ad (Black & White) item
Full Page Ad (Black & White)
$675

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Half Page Ad (Black & White) item
Half Page Ad (Black & White)
$500

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 5”w x 3.75” h

Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Horizontal item
Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Horizontal
$250

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 5”w x 1.875”h

Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Vertical item
Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Vertical
$250

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 2.5”w x 3.75”h

Add a donation for Theatre Guild Of Simsbury Ltd

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!