Maumee Valley Civic Theater

Offered by

Maumee Valley Civic Theater

About this shop

2026 Program Advertising

Full Page AD - Inside (4.5"x7.5") BLACK AND WHITE
$150

One Show

0
Full Page AD - Inside (4.5"x7.5") BLACK AND WHITE (Copy)
$300

Full Season (Totalling 3+ shows)

0
Half Page AD (4.6"x3.625") BLACK AND WHITE
$125

One Show

0
Half Page AD (4.6"x3.625") BLACK AND WHITE (Copy)
$250

Full Season (Totalling 3+ shows)

0
Quarter Page AD (4.5"x1.75") BLACK AND WHITE
$75

One Show

0
Quarter Page AD (4.5"x1.75") BLACK AND WHITE
$150

Full Season (Totalling 3+ shows)

0
Block AD (2.5x2.5) BLACK AND WHITE
$50

One Show

0
Block AD (2.5x2.5) BLACK AND WHITE
$100

Full Season (Totalling 3+ shows)

0
Full Color Inside - Front Cover (4.5"x7.5")
$200

One Show please contact MVCT if you would like to purchase this ad for the full season

0
Full Color Inside - Back Cover (4.5"x7.5")
$200

One Show please contact MVCT if you would like to purchase this ad for the full season

0
Full Color - Back Cover (4.5"x7.5")
$200

One Show please contact MVCT if you would like to purchase this ad for the full season

0
Add a donation for Maumee Valley Civic Theater

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!