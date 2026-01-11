2026 PROM Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Lead the evening that raises critical support for foster children in our community.
Benefits:
Help fund programs that provide comfort, stability, and care for children in foster care.
Benefits:
Support essential resources that make a meaningful difference for foster families.
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Stand with foster children by helping our mission reach those who need it most.
Benefits:
Make a bold impression with a full-page ad in our event program. This premium placement is perfect for showcasing your business, highlighting your support, and gaining maximum visibility through the event.
Ad size: 4.75" x6.75"
A great way to promote your business while supporting a meaningful cause. Your half-page ad provides strong visbility in the program and shows your commitment to giving back.
Ad size: 4.75" x 3.25" (Horizontal)
An affordable option to include your business name and message in the program while supporting foster families and youth in our community.
Ad size: 3.5" x 2.0"
Raffle Sponsor:
Support our fundraising efforts by supplying a raffle item. Your contribution helps generate vital funds for foster children while giving your business or name visible recognition at the raffle table during the event.
Minimum Value: $50
Benefits: Company/name listed at the raffle table as raffle sponsor.
Play a key role in one of the night's most impactful moments. As an Auction Sponsor, your support helps drive critical funding for foster children and includes recognition both at the event and across social media, highlighting your commitment to our mission.
Become an Auction Sponsor by providing an auction item valued at $200 or more.
Benefits: Company listed as auction sponsor on social media and company/name listed at the raffle table as auction sponsor.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!