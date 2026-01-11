The Pass Along Project

Hosted by

The Pass Along Project

About this event

2026 PROM Sponsorship Opportunities

393 State Rte 101

Bedford, NH 03110, USA

Diamond Night Sponsor (Exclusive)
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Lead the evening that raises critical support for foster children in our community.


Benefits:

  • Prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials/program signage, social media, and website.
  • Recognition during opening and closing remarks.
  • Two event tickets with premium placement.
  • Logo and business link on The Pass Along Project's website for one year.
  • Dedicated social media recognition post.
Gold Gown Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help fund programs that provide comfort, stability, and care for children in foster care.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event marketing materials/program/signage, and website.
  • Acknowledgement during the event.
  • Two event tickets with premium placement.
  • Logo and link on The Pass Along Project's website for 6 months.
  • Social media recognition before and after the event.
Silver Slipper Sponsor
$500

Support essential resources that make a meaningful difference for foster families.


Benefits:

  • Logo on select marketing materials/program, signage, and website.
  • Logo and link on The Pass Along Project's website for 3 months.
  • Social media recognition.
Bronze Bowtie Sponsor
$250

Stand with foster children by helping our mission reach those who need it most.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event signage
  • Listed in Program
  • Social media recognition
Full Page Ad in Program Booklet
$100

Make a bold impression with a full-page ad in our event program. This premium placement is perfect for showcasing your business, highlighting your support, and gaining maximum visibility through the event.


Ad size: 4.75" x6.75"

Half Page Ad in Program Booklet (Copy)
$75

A great way to promote your business while supporting a meaningful cause. Your half-page ad provides strong visbility in the program and shows your commitment to giving back.


Ad size: 4.75" x 3.25" (Horizontal)

Business Card Ad in Program Booklet
$50

An affordable option to include your business name and message in the program while supporting foster families and youth in our community.


Ad size: 3.5" x 2.0"

Raffle Sponsor ($50 minimum value)
Free

Raffle Sponsor:

Support our fundraising efforts by supplying a raffle item. Your contribution helps generate vital funds for foster children while giving your business or name visible recognition at the raffle table during the event.

Minimum Value: $50

Benefits: Company/name listed at the raffle table as raffle sponsor.

Auction Sponsor ($200 minimum value)
Free

Play a key role in one of the night's most impactful moments. As an Auction Sponsor, your support helps drive critical funding for foster children and includes recognition both at the event and across social media, highlighting your commitment to our mission.

Become an Auction Sponsor by providing an auction item valued at $200 or more.

Benefits: Company listed as auction sponsor on social media and company/name listed at the raffle table as auction sponsor.

Add a donation for The Pass Along Project

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!