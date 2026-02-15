2026 Prosciutto Open

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About this event
Sponsor the 2026 Hoboken Italian Festival's 24th Annual Prosciutto Open for $125 by selecting the "Hole Sponsorship at Tee" option.
One individual golfer ticket to the 24th Annual Prosciutto Open.
Foursome
Logo in Promotional Materials
Logo on Player Giveaway
Prominent Placement of Logo on Sponsor Board
Sponsor of Award Presentation
Foursome
Logo on Sponsor Board
Sponsor of Breakfast and Lunch
Foursome
Hole Sponsorship at Tee
Logo on Sponsor Board
Sponsor of Putting Green
Sponsorship of Beverage Cart
Sign at Cart Location
Logo on Sponsor Board
Hole Sponsorship at Tee
Logo on Sponsor Board
Listing on Sponsor Board
$
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