Hoboken Italian Festival Inc.

Hosted by

Hoboken Italian Festival Inc.

About this event

2026 Prosciutto Open

40 County Rd 537

Colts Neck, NJ 07722, USA

Hole Sponsorship at Tee
$125

Sponsor the 2026 Hoboken Italian Festival's 24th Annual Prosciutto Open for $125 by selecting the "Hole Sponsorship at Tee" option.

Individual Golfer Ticket
$195

One individual golfer ticket to the 24th Annual Prosciutto Open.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Foursome

 Logo in Promotional Materials

 Logo on Player Giveaway

 Prominent Placement of Logo on Sponsor Board

 Sponsor of Award Presentation

Titanium Sponsor
$2,600

Foursome

 Logo on Sponsor Board

 Sponsor of Breakfast and Lunch

Platinum Sponsor
$1,400

Foursome

 Hole Sponsorship at Tee

 Logo on Sponsor Board

 Sponsor of Putting Green

Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship of Beverage Cart

 Sign at Cart Location

 Logo on Sponsor Board

Silver Sponsor
$250

Hole Sponsorship at Tee

 Logo on Sponsor Board

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Listing on Sponsor Board

Add a donation for Hoboken Italian Festival Inc.

$

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