Children's Protection Center

Hosted by

Children's Protection Center

About this event

2026 Protectors Shoot Out

2800 Graham Rd

Jacksonville, AR 72076, USA

Team Registration item
Team Registration
$500
This registration includes: ● Registration for five (5) participants ● Two (2) rounds of trap ● Ear and eye protection ● Ammunition for 12 to 20 gauge ● Lunch, snacks, drinks ● Giveaways!
Field Sponsor item
Field Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes: ● Company logo on one of 4 fields ● Recognition in promotional materials ● Listings on social media platforms ● One (1) complimentary team registration
Parking Sponsor item
Parking Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes: ● Company logo on front of venue ● Recognition in promotional materials ● Listings on social media platforms ● One (1) complimentary team registration
Safety Sponsor item
Safety Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes: ● Company logo on front of venue & mentioned during safety briefing ● Recognition in promotional materials ● Listings on social media platforms ● One (1) complimentary team registration
Food & Beverage Sponsor item
Food & Beverage Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship includes: ● Company logo on event signage ● Recognition in promotional materials ● Listings on social media platforms
Big Shot Sponsor Opportunities item
Big Shot Sponsor Opportunities
$200
This sponsorship supports the shells, entertainment, and event goodie bags. Sponsorship includes: ● Company logo on event signage
Single Raffle Ticket item
Single Raffle Ticket
$5
Five Raffle Tickets item
Five Raffle Tickets
$20
Practice Round Purchase item
Practice Round Purchase
$30
Add a donation for Children's Protection Center

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