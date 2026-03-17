2026 Protectors Shoot Out

This registration includes:
● Registration for five (5) participants
● Two (2) rounds of trap
● Ear and eye protection
● Ammunition for 12 to 20 gauge
● Lunch, snacks, drinks
● Giveaways!
This registration includes:
● Registration for five (5) participants
● Two (2) rounds of trap
● Ear and eye protection
● Ammunition for 12 to 20 gauge
● Lunch, snacks, drinks
● Giveaways!
Field Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on one of 4 fields
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on one of 4 fields
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
Parking Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on front of venue
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on front of venue
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
Safety Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on front of venue & mentioned during safety briefing
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on front of venue & mentioned during safety briefing
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
● One (1) complimentary team registration
Food & Beverage Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on event signage
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
This sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on event signage
● Recognition in promotional materials
● Listings on social media platforms
Big Shot Sponsor Opportunities
$200
This sponsorship supports the shells, entertainment, and event goodie bags. Sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on event signage
This sponsorship supports the shells, entertainment, and event goodie bags. Sponsorship includes:
● Company logo on event signage
Single Raffle Ticket
$5
Five Raffle Tickets
$20
Practice Round Purchase
$30
Add a donation for Children's Protection Center
$
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