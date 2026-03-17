2026 Protectors Shoot Out

This registration includes: ● Registration for five (5) participants ● Two (2) rounds of trap ● Ear and eye protection ● Ammunition for 12 to 20 gauge ● Lunch, snacks, drinks ● Giveaways!

This registration includes: ● Registration for five (5) participants ● Two (2) rounds of trap ● Ear and eye protection ● Ammunition for 12 to 20 gauge ● Lunch, snacks, drinks ● Giveaways!

More details...