2026 Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade Sponsorships

This sponsorship includes: - Signage at the reviewing stand and at Patrick’s Pub, host venue, for the parade - Division Sponsor at the Parade, including banner featuring your business name and logo carried in the line of march - A full table (10) at the Grand Marshal’s Reception - A full page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email) - Sponsorship of breakfast on Parade Day - Recognition on the Parade website and in press releases
This sponsorship includes: - Division Sponsor at the Parade, including banner featuring your business name and logo carried in the line of march - A full table (10) at the Grand Marshal’s Reception - A full page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email) - Recognition on the Parade website and in press releases
This sponsorship includes: - A full table (10) at the Grand Marshal’s Reception - A full page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A half table (5) at the Grand Marshal’s Reception - A full page black and white ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A full page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A full page black and white ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A half page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A half page black and white ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: - A quarter page black and white ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: -Sponsorship of a county flag in the Parade Ad Book places your name with the selected county flag (County selection via the link in the confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: -Sponsorship of a province flag in the Parade Ad Book places your name with the selected province flag (County selection via the link in the confirmation email)
This sponsorship includes: -Sponsorship of a national flag (USA or Ireland) in the Parade Ad Book places your name with the selected national flag (County selection via the link in the confirmation email)
