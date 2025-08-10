2026 Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade Sponsorships

This sponsorship includes: - Signage at the reviewing stand and at Patrick’s Pub, host venue, for the parade - Division Sponsor at the Parade, including banner featuring your business name and logo carried in the line of march - A full table (10) at the Grand Marshal’s Reception - A full page color ad in the program book (4.5" x 7.5") (Please upload ad via link in confirmation email) - Sponsorship of breakfast on Parade Day - Recognition on the Parade website and in press releases