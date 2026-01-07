Hosted by

Philip R. Smith PTO

About this event

2026 PRS Night at the Hartford Yard Goats

1214 Main St

Hartford, CT 06103, USA

Field Box
$18

Tickets will be sent to the email address provided prior to game day. Tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis. Please keep in mind there is a limited number of tickets available. Tickets will be available until April 13, 2026, or until they are sold out. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. *Please reach out to Tracy Glissman at [email protected] if you have any wheelchair accessible or limited mobility requirements.*

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