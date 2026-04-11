Puget Sound Volleyball Association

Hosted by

Puget Sound Volleyball Association

About this event

2026 PSR U12 Regional Championships (Auburn Fieldhouse)

Outlet Collection Way

Auburn, WA 98001, USA

Two Day Ticket (Auburn Fieldhouse)
$15
This is a CASHLESS event, all tickets must be purchased online. This ticket is good for BOTH days of competition. Purchase this ticket if you are between 11-64 yrs old and you are NOT a current USAV member. Proof of USAV membership will be required for entry if you do not have a ticket. **NO EXCHANGES, NO REFUNDS, NON TRANSFERRABLE**
Single Day Ticket (Auburn Fieldhouse)
$10
This is a CASHLESS event, all tickets must be purchased online. This ticket is only good for one day of competition. Purchase this ticket if you are between 11-64 yrs old and you are NOT a current USAV member. Proof of USAV membership will be required for entry if you do not have a ticket. **NO EXCHANGES, NO REFUNDS, NON TRANSFERRABLE**

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