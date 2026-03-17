2026 PTC Golf Tournament

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Home Game Recognition

4pack home game season tickets

1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games

2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games

K4 Social Media Partnership - Brand Visibility

Sponsor Plaque

Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season

Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

Lunch and Dinner Included