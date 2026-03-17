Pearland Touchdown Club

Hosted by

Pearland Touchdown Club

About this event

2026 PTC Golf Tournament

2509 Country Club Dr

Pearland, TX 77581, USA

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Name displayed on all golf tournament event items
Full page ad in media guide


2'x8' banner
Home Game Recognition
4pack home game season tickets
1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games
2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games

K4 Social Media Partnership - Brand Visibility

Sponsor Plaque
Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

Lunch and Dinner Included

Maroon Sponsor
$3,000

Half page ad in Media Guide
2'x5' banner
Home Game Recongnition

4 pack home game season tickets
Recognized on a Banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

Lunch and Dinner Included

Black Sponsor
$1,000

18"x24" Banner at the tournamnet
Recognized on banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

Lunch and Dinner included

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo prominently on ALL golf carts during the golf tournament.
Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on all ALL Golf Towel gifts
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
Sign at Putting Green
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Sign at Driving Range
Flag Hole Sponsor
$1,500
Flags at holes (Must have flags)
Hole Sponsor
$150
Sign at a Hole
Coach Team Sponsor
$750
Sign recognizing Coach Team Sponsor 2 available
Tent Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a tent to hand out freebies. Tent not provided.

Golf Team Ticket
$700

Golf team for Tournament on 6/8

Lunch and Dinner Included

Individual Golf Ticket
$200

Individual Ticket to Golf Tournament 6/8

Lunch and. Dinner Included

Family Sponsor sign
$100
Family sign at golf tournament
Dinner Only
$50

Dinner after the Golf Tournament

5pm at Golf Crest Country Club Grand Ballroom

Cash Bar

Koozie Sponsor
$700

Display your logo on koozies given to all PTC golf tournament players.

Add a donation for Pearland Touchdown Club

$

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