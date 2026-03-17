2026 PTC Golf Tournament

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About this event
Name displayed on all golf tournament event items
Full page ad in media guide
2'x8' banner
Home Game Recognition
4pack home game season tickets
1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games
2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games
K4 Social Media Partnership - Brand Visibility
Sponsor Plaque
Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Lunch and Dinner Included
Half page ad in Media Guide
2'x5' banner
Home Game Recongnition
4 pack home game season tickets
Recognized on a Banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Lunch and Dinner Included
18"x24" Banner at the tournamnet
Recognized on banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Lunch and Dinner included
Sponsor a tent to hand out freebies. Tent not provided.
Golf team for Tournament on 6/8
Lunch and Dinner Included
Individual Ticket to Golf Tournament 6/8
Lunch and. Dinner Included
Dinner after the Golf Tournament
5pm at Golf Crest Country Club Grand Ballroom
Cash Bar
Display your logo on koozies given to all PTC golf tournament players.
$
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