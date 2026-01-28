2026 PTCA Basket Raffle at Rivet: Canteen & Assembly in Pottstown

Pre-purchase additional Grand Prize tickets and save time at the event. Skip the line, grab your tickets, and start dropping them for your favorite Grand Prizes!
- "Elevated Entertaining"-Rolling Bar Cart
- Stocked with Adult Spirits
- Must Have Bar Tools & Supplies
- Bar Themed Game
- Value ~$250+
- Made Possible by Donations from:
- Complete Family Eyecare (Gilbertsville)
- NHUF PTCA & Board Members
- Bella Vista Neighborhood & NHUF Basket Raffle Crew
2. "Family Game Night: Nex Edition"-The Nex Playground
- The Award-Winning Active Play System that Gets Families Moving
- $250 value
- Donated by Colleen & Kerry Burrell
3. "Maui Magic for Two"
- His/Hers Maui Jim Sunglasses
- $150 Gift Card to Wyomissing Optometric (Douglassville, Wyomissing, Myerstown)
- ~$700 Value
- Donated by Dr. Kerry J. Burrell & Wyomissing Optometric Center
4. "Movies Under The Stars"
- Movie Projector & 100-inch Portable Projector Screen
- ~$300+ Value
- Donated by NHUF PTCA
5. "All-Access Action Karate"-Action Karate Package
- Fidget
- Karate Towel
- Kids Book
- Adult Parenting Book
- Gift Card For Free Basic Birthday Party ($399)
- Gift Card for Uniform, Private Lesson & 2 weeks of Unlimited Classes ($267 value)
- Donated by Action Karate (Royersford)
Pre-purchase additional Grand Prize tickets and save time at the event. Skip the line, grab your tickets, and start dropping them for your favorite Grand Prizes!
- "Elevated Entertaining"-Rolling Bar Cart
- Stocked with Adult Spirits
- Must Have Bar Tools & Supplies
- Bar Themed Game
- Value ~$250+
- Made Possible by Donations from:
- Complete Family Eyecare (Gilbertsville)
- NHUF PTCA & Board Members
- Bella Vista Neighborhood & NHUF Basket Raffle Crew
2. "Family Game Night: Nex Edition"-The Nex Playground
- The Award-Winning Active Play System that Gets Families Moving
- $250 value
- Donated by Colleen & Kerry Burrell
3. "Maui Magic for Two"
- His/Hers Maui Jim Sunglasses
- $150 Gift Card to Wyomissing Optometric (Douglassville, Wyomissing, Myerstown)
- ~$700 Value
- Donated by Dr. Kerry J. Burrell & Wyomissing Optometric Center
4. "Movies Under The Stars"
- Movie Projector & 100-inch Portable Projector Screen
- ~$300+ Value
- Donated by NHUF PTCA
5. "All-Access Action Karate"-Action Karate Package
- Fidget
- Karate Towel
- Kids Book
- Adult Parenting Book
- Gift Card For Free Basic Birthday Party ($399)
- Gift Card for Uniform, Private Lesson & 2 weeks of Unlimited Classes ($267 value)
- Donated by Action Karate (Royersford)