New Hanover Upper Frederick Parent Teacher Children Association

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New Hanover Upper Frederick Parent Teacher Children Association

About this event

2026 PTCA Basket Raffle at Rivet: Canteen & Assembly in Pottstown

238 E High St

Pottstown, PA 19464, USA

Extra Sheet of 25 Raffle Tickets
$5

New this year! Pre-purchase additional raffle ticket sheets and save time at the event. Pick up your tickets, skip the line, and get right to dropping tickets in your favorite baskets!

Grand Prize Tickets - See details below for more info
$5

Pre-purchase additional Grand Prize tickets and save time at the event. Skip the line, grab your tickets, and start dropping them for your favorite Grand Prizes!

  1. "Elevated Entertaining"-Rolling Bar Cart
  • Stocked with Adult Spirits
  • Must Have Bar Tools & Supplies
  • Bar Themed Game
  • Value ~$250+
  • Made Possible by Donations from:
    • Complete Family Eyecare (Gilbertsville)
    • NHUF PTCA & Board Members
    • Bella Vista Neighborhood & NHUF Basket Raffle Crew

    2.  "Family Game Night: Nex Edition"-The Nex Playground

  • The Award-Winning Active Play System that Gets Families Moving
  • $250 value
  • Donated by Colleen & Kerry Burrell

    

    3.  "Maui Magic for Two"

  • His/Hers Maui Jim Sunglasses
  • $150 Gift Card to Wyomissing Optometric (Douglassville, Wyomissing, Myerstown)
  • ~$700 Value
  • Donated by Dr. Kerry J. Burrell & Wyomissing Optometric Center

    4.  "Movies Under The Stars"

  • Movie Projector & 100-inch Portable Projector Screen
  • ~$300+ Value
  • Donated by NHUF PTCA

    5.  "All-Access Action Karate"-Action Karate Package

  • Fidget
  • Karate Towel
  • Kids Book
  • Adult Parenting Book
  • Gift Card For Free Basic Birthday Party ($399)
  • Gift Card for Uniform, Private Lesson & 2 weeks of Unlimited Classes ($267 value)
  • Donated by Action Karate (Royersford)


Ultimate Prize Tickets - See details below for more info
$15

Pre-purchase Ultimate Prize tickets and save time at the event. Skip the line, grab your tickets, and start dropping them for the Ultimate Prize!

  1.  4 Tickets to a NY Yankees Game
  • Section 122
  • Value ~$1000
  • Mutually Agreed Upon Date (exclusions Yankees vs Red Sox, Yankees vs Mets)
  • Courtesy of DUNKIN'

    2.  $500 Gift Card to Great Wolf Lodge

  • No Exclusions or Restrictions
  • Made Possible by Generous Donations From:
    • Fun-E Farm T.O.O (Gilbertsville)
    • Visions Dance Company (Boyertown)
    • Piazza Honda of Pottstown
    • NHUF PTCA 
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