Tyngsborough Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Tyngsborough Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

2026 PTO BINGO!

205 Westford Rd

Tyngsborough, MA 01879, USA

General admission
$15

Family household ticket & includes all members in your immediate household.

Cheese Pizza Pre-order
$12

Pre-Order for Dominos Cheese Pizza for pick up at BINGO. Please add multiple of this ticket if you would like more than 1 cheese pizza. Price includes tax and tip.

Pepperoni Pizza Pre-Order
$12

Pre-Order for Dominos Pepperoni Pizza for pick up at BINGO. Please add multiple of this ticket if you would like more than 1 pepperoni pizza. Price includes tax and tip.

Add a donation for Tyngsborough Parent Teacher Organization

$

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