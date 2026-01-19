2026 PTO BINGO!

Hosted by
About this event
Family household ticket & includes all members in your immediate household.
Pre-Order for Dominos Cheese Pizza for pick up at BINGO. Please add multiple of this ticket if you would like more than 1 cheese pizza. Price includes tax and tip.
Pre-Order for Dominos Pepperoni Pizza for pick up at BINGO. Please add multiple of this ticket if you would like more than 1 pepperoni pizza. Price includes tax and tip.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!