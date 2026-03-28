🎉 2026 PTO Carnival Auction Bidding Form 🎉

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Here’s a chance for one of our littlest Falcons to soar! Students in grades PreK & KG can step into a leadership role by shadowing Sr. Maha, Early Childhood Director. From greeting classmates to visiting classrooms and helping with important decisions, this special day will make your child feel like a true leader. It’s a magical behind-the-scenes experience they'll never forget!
Starting bid
Step into a leadership role for grades 1–5! The winning student will shadow Sr. Sherene, the Head of Upper Elementary. Visit classrooms, assist with announcements, and see what it takes to support teachers and students across the upper elementary division. A unique opportunity to build confidence and leadership skills!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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