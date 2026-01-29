Kingwood High School PTSA

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Kingwood High School PTSA

About this event

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2026 KHS PTSA Pickleball Palooza

22056 W Ford Rd

Porter, TX 77365, USA

Add a donation for Kingwood High School PTSA

$

Adult Pair
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for adults with a partner. This registration covers two adults.

Adult Single
$50

Registration for indvidual adult that needs to be paired

Humble ISD Staff & Student Pair
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for Students and Humble ISD Staff that already have a partner

Humble ISD Staff & Students Single
$25

Registration for Humble ISD Students and/or Staff members that need to be paired

Title Sponsor
$2,500

The Title Sponsor will benefit from:
Prominent branding as the main event sponsor.
High visibility in all promotional materials and logo on photo backdrop at tournament.
Complimentary registration for a team of 2 players for the day of the event.

Court Sponsor
$1,500

Court sponsors will enjoy:
Logo inclusion on banners and promotional materials.
Verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Sponsorship of specific courts.
Complimentary registration for 1 player for the day of the event.

Pickle Sponsor
$500

Pickle Sponsors will receive:
Logo presence on select promotional items.
Recognition on social media.
Sponsorship of hospitality areas and water/healthy snack bags.
Complimentary registration for 1 player for day of event.

Community Sponsor
$150

Community Sponsors will be recognized by:
Logo presence on select promotional items.
Recognition on social media.

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