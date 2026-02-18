Stamford Paint The Town Pink, Inc.

Hosted by

Stamford Paint The Town Pink, Inc.

About this event

2026 PTTP Golf Tournament at E. Gaynor Brennan Golf Course

451 Stillwater Rd

Stamford, CT 06902, USA

Golf Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes a golf foursome for 4 players, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.

2 Golfers
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purchase this ticket if you are buying for yourself and a buddy that would like to golf together. You will be grouped with another double / two singles. This ticket includes golf, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.

Single Golfer
$200

Purchase this ticket for a single golfer. Single golfers will be randomly paired with others. This ticket includes golf for one, lunch, dinner, and a gift.

Dinner Only
$70

This ticket includes access to the outing's dinner which starts at 5PM at Zody's 19th Hole.

GOLD Event Sponsor (includes 2 golfers)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes two golfers AND a Single Tee Sponsor.

SILVER Event Sponsor (includes 1 golfer)
$1,000

Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes one golfer AND a Single Tee Sponsor.

Bronze Event Sponsor
$500

Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes a Single Tee Sponsor.

Single Tee Sponsor
$100

One sign on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."

Double Tee Sponsor
$200

One sign and a pink bow on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."

Add a donation for Stamford Paint The Town Pink, Inc.

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