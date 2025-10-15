2026 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
The premier sponsor opportunity!
✨ With only one spot available, this exclusive package puts your brand front-and-center at the Fun Run
Showcase your business in a big way!
🌟 A fantastic opportunity for strong visibility and community connection.
A well-rounded package with lasting exposure!
👏 Perfect for businesses wanting strong recognition across digital + event-day channels.
Affordable visibility with meaningful impact!
💜 Great for small businesses that want to support inclusion while gaining exposure.
Entry-level sponsorship with community impact!
🌼 A budget-friendly way to show your support and get your name in front of thousands.
Thank you for helping us make our 5th Annual Pumpkin Fun Run a success!
Donation Minimum
We ask for a $50 minimum donation from each selling vendor to support Sophie & Madigan’s Playground. This contribution goes directly toward creating inclusive play opportunities for children and families in our community.
Event Details
📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025
⏰ 6:00–8:30 PM (Trunk-or-Treat opens right after the run)
📍 Sophie & Madigan’s Playground – Frederick, MD
Vendor Set-Up Instructions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!