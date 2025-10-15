Hosted by

Sophie & Madigan's Playground

About this event

2026 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll Sponsor

632 Contender Way

Frederick, MD 21703, USA

The Great Pumpkin
$2,500

The premier sponsor opportunity!

  • Your logo on every race bib and race shirts (prime placement)
  • Banner on the Start/Finish Arch (highest visibility on race day)
  • Featured in post-race press release
  • Included in email promotions (16,500+ recipients)
  • Race Day Expo space (10x10) to showcase your business
  • Large 3’x6’ banner in the Race Celebration Area
  • Dedicated thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 6 complimentary race entries

✨ With only one spot available, this exclusive package puts your brand front-and-center at the Fun Run

Pink Sponsor
$1,500

Showcase your business in a big way!

  • Logo on race shirts (commit by Sept 25)
  • Banner at Start/Finish Arch
  • Mentioned in post-race press release
  • Featured in email promotions
  • Race Day Expo space (10x10) to connect with participants
  • Medium 2’x6’ banner in Race Celebration Area
  • Dedicated thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 4 complimentary race entries

🌟 A fantastic opportunity for strong visibility and community connection.

Blue Sponsor
$1,000

A well-rounded package with lasting exposure!

  • Logo on race shirts (commit by Sept 25)
  • Banner at Start/Finish Arch
  • Mention in post-race press release
  • Featured in email promotions
  • Race Day Expo space (10x10)
  • 2’x4’ banner in Race Celebration Area
  • Dedicated thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 3 complimentary race entries

👏 Perfect for businesses wanting strong recognition across digital + event-day channels.

Lady Bug Sponsor
$500

Affordable visibility with meaningful impact!

  • 10x10 space at the race day expo
  • Logo on race shirts (commit by Sept 25)
  • Banner in Race Celebration Area (shared)
  • Shared thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 2 complimentary race entries

💜 Great for small businesses that want to support inclusion while gaining exposure.

Butterfly Sponsor
$250

Entry-level sponsorship with community impact!

  • Shared banner in Race Celebration Area
  • Shared thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 1 complimentary race entry

🌼 A budget-friendly way to show your support and get your name in front of thousands.

Vendor Donation Minimum
$50

Thank you for helping us make our 5th Annual Pumpkin Fun Run a success!



Donation Minimum


We ask for a $50 minimum donation from each selling vendor to support Sophie & Madigan’s Playground. This contribution goes directly toward creating inclusive play opportunities for children and families in our community.



Event Details



📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025

⏰ 6:00–8:30 PM (Trunk-or-Treat opens right after the run)

📍 Sophie & Madigan’s Playground – Frederick, MD


Vendor Set-Up Instructions


  • All vendor vehicles must be parked and in place by 5:45 PM.
  • Trunks/booths must be fully set up and ready by 6:30 PM when the Trunk-or-Treat begins.
  • Please decorate your trunk/table in a fun, festive, and family-friendly way, and plan a free activity or treat for kids.
  • We expect 300–500 participants, so please come prepared!
  • For safety, no vehicles may enter or exit the trunk area during event hours.



Add a donation for Sophie & Madigan's Playground

$

