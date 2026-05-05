2026 - Purple Heart Honor & Recognition Dinner Reservation

2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 4 Star General (Military/Veteran Discount)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
*MILITARY DISCOUNT OPTION* 2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
*MILITARY DISCOUNT OPTION* 2 Tables - 12 Total Seats - Front Row Seating
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 3 Star General
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
1 Table - 6 Total Seats (Full Table)
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
1 Table - 6 Total Seats (Full Table)
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 2 Star General
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Seats
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
4 Seats
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
SPONSOR - 1 Star General
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Seats
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
2 Seats
If you wish to sponsor a table and pay via check or otherwise; or if you wish to sponsor and may not be able to attend- Please give Kelsey Kibbe a call or text 775-980-5714
Add a donation for Nevadans 4 Vets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!