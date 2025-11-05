2026 Purse Bingo

Hosted by
Entrance fee includes first set of games and 3 specials.
6 cards per round
$10 for one extra set of bingo cards and 3 specials.
6 cards per round
Cover all 6 cards per sheet end of day game.
win purse that is designated
for Seven tickets. Winner received half of profit of sales
a sheet of 15 tickets to be placed in the containers for your favorite basket.
get an extra sheet for free when you purchase 3.
Clear Purse filled with an unknown amount of money.
$7 for 7 tickets
