Rains Isd Education Foundation

Hosted by

Rains Isd Education Foundation

About this event

2026 Purse Bingo Sponsorship

1466 TX-19

Emory, TX 75440, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
Reserved VIP Table for 10 at the front 20 Raffle Tickets, 20 Drink Tickets Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event. Name/logo to be included in event artwork.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved Table for 8, 16 Raffle Tickets, 16 Drink Tickets, Food Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
Reserved table for 8 8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event. Name on display with the Luxury Purses
Sparkle Sponsor
$1,500
Reserved table for 8 8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Purse Level 1
$1,000
Purse Level 2
$800
Purse Level 3
$600
Purse Level 4
$400
Raffle Sponsor
$200

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