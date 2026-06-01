2026 Purse Bingo Sponsorship

Reserved VIP Table for 10 at the front 20 Raffle Tickets, 20 Drink Tickets Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event. Name/logo to be included in event artwork.

Reserved VIP Table for 10 at the front 20 Raffle Tickets, 20 Drink Tickets Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event. Name/logo to be included in event artwork.

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