2026 Purse Bingo Sponsorship

Reserved VIP Table for 10 at the front
20 Raffle Tickets, 20 Drink Tickets
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Name/logo to be included in event artwork.
Reserved VIP Table for 10 at the front
20 Raffle Tickets, 20 Drink Tickets
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Name/logo to be included in event artwork.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved Table for 8, 16 Raffle Tickets, 16 Drink Tickets, Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Reserved Table for 8, 16 Raffle Tickets, 16 Drink Tickets, Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
Reserved table for 8
8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Name on display with the Luxury Purses
Reserved table for 8
8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Name on display with the Luxury Purses
Sparkle Sponsor
$1,500
Reserved table for 8
8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Reserved table for 8
8 Raffle Tickets, 8 Drink Tickets & Food
Advertisement on marketing materials, social media posts, and announced throughout the event.
Purse Level 1
$1,000
Purse Level 2
$800
Purse Level 3
$600
Purse Level 4
$400
Raffle Sponsor
$200
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