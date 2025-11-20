2026 Purses and Prizes: A Bingo Extravaganza with Birthright of Johnstown

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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1 table at event (8 tickets)
Business will be listed as a large sponsor on banner-up at the event
Logo on website and social media
Live sponsorship recognition at the event
2 tables at event (16 tickets)
Business will be listed as a large sponsor on banner-up at the event
Company may also choose to provide additional signage at the event
Half-page ad to display on a continuous loop at event on screen
Logo on website and social media
Live sponsorship recognition at the event including special remarks
Sponsorship name for luxury purse prize worth over $1,000.
3 tables at event (24 tickets)
Recognition of sponsorship in signage at event
Company may also provide additional signage at event
Full page ad to display on a continuous loop at event on screen
Logo on website and social media
Logo placed on billboard promoting event
Enter a chance to win a special Burberry purse, valued at $2000! $20 a ticket. Drawing will be held at the event; you do not need to be present to win.
Once payment is received, you will be emailed your ticket number and confirmation
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