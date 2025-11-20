Birthright Of Johnstown Inc

Hosted by

Birthright Of Johnstown Inc

About this event

2026 Purses and Prizes: A Bingo Extravaganza with Birthright of Johnstown

650 Airport Rd

Johnstown, PA 15904, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$50

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Friend of Birthright Sponsorship
$125
Purse Sponsor
$200
Raffle Sponsor
$350
Table Sponsor
$500

1 table at event (8 tickets)

Business will be listed as a large sponsor on banner-up at the event

Logo on website and social media

Premier Sponsor
$1,000

Live sponsorship recognition at the event

2 tables at event (16 tickets)

Business will be listed as a large sponsor on banner-up at the event

Company may also choose to provide additional signage at the event

Half-page ad to display on a continuous loop at event on screen

Logo on website and social media

Luxury Sponsor
$2,000

Live sponsorship recognition at the event including special remarks

Sponsorship name for luxury purse prize worth over $1,000.

3 tables at event (24 tickets)

Recognition of sponsorship in signage at event

Company may also provide additional signage at event

Full page ad to display on a continuous loop at event on screen

Logo on website and social media

Logo placed on billboard promoting event

Burberry Purse Raffle
$20

Enter a chance to win a special Burberry purse, valued at $2000! $20 a ticket. Drawing will be held at the event; you do not need to be present to win.


Once payment is received, you will be emailed your ticket number and confirmation

Add a donation for Birthright Of Johnstown Inc

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