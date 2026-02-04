2026 "Purses With A Pink Purpose 3rd Annual Bingo Night" Event Sponsorship

About this event
Your Name will be Listed on the Back of the T-shirt worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media.
Your name will be Listed on the Back of the
T-shirt Worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media.
Your Name will be Called as the Sponsor for a Specific Round of Bingo, Listed on the Back of the T-shirt Worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media. This is also a wonderful opportunity to honor a loved one or celebrate a Survivor.
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