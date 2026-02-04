Passionately Pink of Coffee County

Hosted by

Passionately Pink of Coffee County

About this event

2026 "Purses With A Pink Purpose 3rd Annual Bingo Night" Event Sponsorship

100 W College Park Dr

Douglas, GA 31533, USA

"Community Spirit" Event Sponsor
$300

Your Name will be Listed on the Back of the T-shirt worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media.

"Power of Pink" Event Sponsor
$500

Your name will be Listed on the Back of the

T-shirt Worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media.

Bingo Round Sponsor
$1,000

Your Name will be Called as the Sponsor for a Specific Round of Bingo, Listed on the Back of the T-shirt Worn by Members of Beta Sigma Phi During the Event, Listed on Signs at the Event by Level of Sponsorship, and Shared on Social Media. This is also a wonderful opportunity to honor a loved one or celebrate a Survivor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!