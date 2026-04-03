Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

About this event

2026 Putnam County Golf for Kids' Sake BBBSWCO

10807 Rd H

Ottawa, OH 45875, USA

Team Entry
$400

Includes golf for four, two carts, range balls, skins, mulligans, sleeve of golf balls, lunch, supper, and drink tickets. Please email the names of everyone on your team to [email protected].

All-Inclusive Team Entry
$500

Includes all general team entry items, plus all on-course pay-to-play games and charity holes.

All-Inclusive Team & Hole Sponsorship
$600

Includes sponsored content, two sponsorship signs, program listing, entry for one team and all on-course games. Email your logo to [email protected].

Team and Hole Sponsorship
$500

Includes sponsored content, two sponsorship signs, program listing, and entry for one team. Email your logo to [email protected]

Beverage Sponsor
$400
1 sponsorship sign on the beverage cart and one in clubhouse, and program. Email your logo to [email protected].
Scoreboard Sponsor
$300
Sponsorship sign in clubhouse and program Email your logo to [email protected].
Driving Range Sponsor
$250
Sponsorship sign posted at the driving range and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Hole Sponsor - 1 Sign
$125
Sponsorship sign and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Hole Sponsor - 2 Signs
$200
Sponsorship sign and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Door Prize Donation
Free
Please contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 to have the item(s) picked up.
Monetary Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Free
Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange the method of monetary donation or send a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Putnam County, 1800 N. Perry St., Suite 109, Ottawa, OH 45875.
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