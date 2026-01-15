NOW AT PVHS Theater! - 2026 PV Young Artists' Night

About this event
In addition to the show, we invite you to enjoy a silent auction of framed artwork created by local children in the lobby before and after the show, which features K–12 talent from across our community.
This ticket is for our special early Gallery Hour from 5-6pm at Putnam Valley Education Foundation’s first-ever Young Artists’ Night, sponsored by Tompkins Corners Cultural Center, now at PVHS.
This event is designed for fans of our incredible young artists to enjoy the artwork in a relaxed setting, meet other supporters, and view pieces available in our silent auction (with online bidding as well).
Please note this is a separate ticket and does not include admission to the evening performance (6:30–8:00 PM). If you’d also like to attend the show, performance tickets can be purchased above.
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