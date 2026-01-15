Putnam Valley Education Foundation

Hosted by

Putnam Valley Education Foundation

About this event

NOW AT PVHS Theater! - 2026 PV Young Artists' Night

146 Peekskill Hollow Rd

Putnam Valley, NY 10579, USA

General Admission
$25

In addition to the show, we invite you to enjoy a silent auction of framed artwork created by local children in the lobby before and after the show, which features K–12 talent from across our community.

Fine Art Gallery Hour ONLY 5-6pm
Free

This ticket is for our special early Gallery Hour from 5-6pm at Putnam Valley Education Foundation’s first-ever Young Artists’ Night, sponsored by Tompkins Corners Cultural Center, now at PVHS.


This event is designed for fans of our incredible young artists to enjoy the artwork in a relaxed setting, meet other supporters, and view pieces available in our silent auction (with online bidding as well).


Please note this is a separate ticket and does not include admission to the evening performance (6:30–8:00 PM). If you’d also like to attend the show, performance tickets can be purchased  above.

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