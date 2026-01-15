NOW AT PVHS Theater! - 2026 PV Young Artists' Night

This ticket is for our special early Gallery Hour from 5-6pm at Putnam Valley Education Foundation’s first-ever Young Artists’ Night, sponsored by Tompkins Corners Cultural Center, now at PVHS.





This event is designed for fans of our incredible young artists to enjoy the artwork in a relaxed setting, meet other supporters, and view pieces available in our silent auction (with online bidding as well).





Please note this is a separate ticket and does not include admission to the evening performance (6:30–8:00 PM). If you’d also like to attend the show, performance tickets can be purchased above.