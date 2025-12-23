Little League Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this event

2026 PYBS Sponsorships

Scoreboard Sign
$2,000

Company name prominently displayed on a field scoreboard and monthly mention on social media as scoreboard sponsor

Grand Slam
$900

4'x8' company banner displayed at ALL FIVE fields and monthly mention on social media as Grad Slam Sponsor

Home Run
$775

4'x8' banner at four fields and social media mention.

Triple
$650

4'x8' banner at three fields and social media mention.

Double
$500

4'x8' banner at two fields and social media mention.

Single
$300

4'x8' banner at one field and social media mention.

Individual Team Sponsor
$400

Company name on back of game shirts.

Add a donation for Little League Baseball Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!