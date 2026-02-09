2026 PYC Dues and Fees - Regular Membership

Regular members are financial benefactors to the club committed to sustaining the club’s operation and preserving its history. Regular members can be board members and officers of the club and vote on matters concerning club operations. To become a regular member, you must be sponsored by an existing regular member and be approved by the board. There is an initiation fee in addition to the annual fee and a vesting period for regular membership. Regular members receive a 10% discount on Additional Fees, a 25% discount on clubhouse rental and a 20% discount on sailing school fees. Contact a board member if you are interested.