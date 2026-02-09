2026 PYC Dues and Fees - Regular Membership

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About this shop
Regular members are financial benefactors to the club committed to sustaining the club’s operation and preserving its history. Regular members can be board members and officers of the club and vote on matters concerning club operations. To become a regular member, you must be sponsored by an existing regular member and be approved by the board. There is an initiation fee in addition to the annual fee and a vesting period for regular membership. Regular members receive a 10% discount on Additional Fees, a 25% discount on clubhouse rental and a 20% discount on sailing school fees. Contact a board member if you are interested.
This add-on allows members to launch smaller watercraft using the ramp or the hoist during the season. Harbor use is available early May through early October.
This is a yearly fee which allows members to park a trailer and or boat in the back lot for any part of or for the whole year. One fee per trailer/boat is required.
This add-on allows members to skipper a boat during C Scow races. One Skipper Fee is required per boat being raced.
This fee is for the use of a lift location next to a dock. User must provide own lift. Lift will be placed and removed by PYC procured provider. Lift must be available, and fee must be paid prior to lift in date. Based on availability. Contact the club first if you did not have a spot last year.
This fee is for the use of a lift location next to a dock. User must provide own lift. Lift will be placed and removed by PYC procured provider. Lift must be available, and fee must be paid prior to lift in date. Based on availability. Contact the club first if you did not have a spot last year.
PYC is a 501c7 non-profit organization. Donations are not tax deductible. Please purchase in increments of $20.
Help PYC fight the efforts of the Village of Johnsburg to interfere with the operation of the club. This is not tax-deductible. Purchase in increments of $20
The Community Sailing School @ Pistakee is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible. Please purchase in increments of $20.
One time fee for new regular members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!