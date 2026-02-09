Pistakee Yacht Club

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Pistakee Yacht Club

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2026 PYC Dues and Fees - Social Membership

Social Membership item
Social Membership
$180

A social member includes an individual, their partner and their unmarried children under the age of 25.  A social member can picnic and dock at the club as long as they don’t interfere with the operation of the sailing school or private parties.  A social member can launch and sail a dinghy from the club and skip or crew in club races and regattas.  A social member can attend all social events.  A social member can host a gathering of up to 10 people at the club or rent the facility for a larger private party.

Junior Membership item
Junior Membership
$85

A junior member is a social membership for individuals under the age of 25 as of January 1.

Dinghy Launch Fee item
Dinghy Launch Fee
$60

This add-on allows members to launch smaller watercraft using the ramp or the hoist during the season. Harbor use is available early May through early October.

Backlot Fee item
Backlot Fee
$175

This is a yearly fee which allows members to park a trailer and or boat in the back lot for any part of or for the whole year. One fee per trailer/boat is required.

C Scow Skipper item
C Scow Skipper
$215

This add-on allows members to skipper a boat during C Scow races. One Skipper Fee is required per boat being raced.

Sailboat Slip item
Sailboat Slip
$650

This fee is for the use of a lift location next to a dock. User must provide own lift. Lift will be placed and removed by PYC procured provider. Lift must be available, and fee must be paid prior to lift in date. Based on availability. Contact the club first if you did not have a spot last year.

Powerboat Slip item
Powerboat Slip
$2,115

This fee is for the use of a lift location next to a dock. User must provide own lift. Lift will be placed and removed by PYC procured provider. Lift must be available, and fee must be paid prior to lift in date. Based on availability. Contact the club first if you did not have a spot last year.

PYC Building Fund Donation item
PYC Building Fund Donation
$20

PYC is a 501c7 non-profit organization. Donations are not tax deductible. Please purchase in increments of $20.

PYC Legal Fund Donation item
PYC Legal Fund Donation
$20

Help PYC fight the efforts of the Village of Johnsburg to interfere with the operation of the club. This is not tax-deductible. Purchase in increments of $20

Sailing School Donation item
Sailing School Donation
$20

The Community Sailing School @ Pistakee is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible. Please purchase in increments of $20.

Introductory Membership - for CSS@P participants item
Introductory Membership - for CSS@P participants
$30

Those who have taken an adult sailing class with CSS@P this season can sign up for PYC at an introductory rate. This membership also qualifies the member to launch a dinghy, use the backlot for boat/trailer parking and reserve a boat slip (if space is available), by paying the applicable fee.

Junior Introductory Membership item
Junior Introductory Membership
$10

Those, under 25, who have taken an adult sailing class with CSS@P this season can sign up for PYC at an introductory rate. This membership also qualifies the member to launch a dinghy, use the backlot for boat/trailer parking and reserve a boat slip (if space is available), by paying the applicable fee.

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