2026 Quarry Hill School's Silent Auction

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Universal Orlando Resort Park-to-Park Tickets. This 1-Day pass grants you and a guest access to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™, allowing you to explore a world of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and immersive experiences. From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the action-packed excitement of Jurassic World, this ticket unlocks a day of endless entertainment.



The Small Print: Please Read Carefully Before Bidding!

(2) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket(s) to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™



Expiration date: May 30, 2027. The ticket voucher cannot be extended past the expiration date.



• The Primary Guest will make a reservation for a specific date on which to use the ticket voucher.

• The Primary Guest named at the time of the reservation must present a valid photo ID and enter the park on the date of ticket use with their guest.

• Each ticket is valid for one (1) day and both must be used on the same day.

• Ticket does not include Express Access.



Tickets are subject to blockout dates listed (see below), and additional blockout dates may be added prior to your visit (dates are subject to change, and typically occur during peak periods). To confirm blockout dates, please contact Universal Orlando™ Community Relations at [email protected]



Tickets are not valid during select dates including, but not limited to:

• June 6 – August 10, 2026 • December 19 – 31, 2026 • All Concert Dates. Please visit www.universalorlando.com for specific concert dates.

Tickets do not include admission into Universal CityWalk™ clubs, Epic Universe or Universal Volcano Bay.



Each ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable, has no cash value. Standard entry includes biometric scan. Valid only during normal operating hours. Parks, attractions, or entertainment may: close due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events; change operating hours; change or be discontinued without notice and without liability to the owners of Universal Orlando Resort (‘Universal’). Unless otherwise stated, does not include admission to separately ticketed events at any of the Universal theme parks or within any of the CityWalk venues, Universal Cinemark, or Hollywood Drive-In Golf™, and parking or discounts on food or merchandise. Some CityWalk venues require ages 21 or older for admission. Valid Photo ID required. Additional restrictions may apply and benefits are subject to change without notice. Tickets are not redeemable for cash and are non-exchangeable. All unclaimed and/or unused vouchers cannot be sold, bartered or exchanged or used for promotional purposes, or as sales or trade incentives for employees of any certificate holder, its agencies or clients.



Auction value is based on variable pricing for non-Florida resident one-day park-to-park ticket.