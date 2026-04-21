2026 Quarry Hill School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Full year membership to ECHO leahy center for lake champlain for a family of four. $150 Value!
Starting bid
Greenhaven is Addison County’s largest full service Nursery and Garden Center offering an extensive selection of plants chosen for our unique Vermont landscape. $100 gift certificate!
Starting bid
Robert Frost Mountain Cabins offer charming, quintessential lodging in Vermont. After carefully creating a secluded forest glade, we milled the harvested trees onsite and shaped them into artisan-crafted sturdy elegance. Each cabin has been individually decorated and appointed to provide a unique and inviting atmosphere.
$237 plus value
Starting bid
TimTamTummy Kids Kombucha delivers the natural digestive benefits you know and love from kombucha, plus superfruit Vitamin C, all in one small but mighty can.Super tasty. All organic. Positively good for kids $32 value!
Starting bid
Robert Frost Mountain Cabins offer charming, quintessential lodging in Vermont. After carefully creating a secluded forest glade, we milled the harvested trees onsite and shaped them into artisan-crafted sturdy elegance. Each cabin has been individually decorated and appointed to provide a unique and inviting atmosphere.
$237 plus value
Starting bid
Middlebury Community Music Center offers year-round music lessons in over 20 instruments & voice, classes, camps, and workshops for all ages! $100 value.
Starting bid
Family 4 pack to Jay Peak! Enjoy at day at the waterpark!
$194 value
Starting bid
$50 gift card to the Middlebury Coop
Starting bid
One hour lesson at MIT, and MIT travel mug and Penn Pro tennis balls.
Over $80 value
Starting bid
Museum passes for two adults plus a coupon for 10% off the museum store! $42+ value.
When you visit Montshire’s 100-acre museum, you enter an exciting world of science, nature, and technology. Inside the museum, we offer over 150 interactive permanent and featured exhibits. The exploration continues outside along the nature trails bordering the beautiful Connecticut River.
Starting bid
Uncomplicated Beer. Brewed in Brandon, VT. Gift card, Hat and Glass.
$70 value
Starting bid
4 day passes with gear
$132 value
Starting bid
2 Skida hats and 2 adult lift tickets to Middlebury Snowbowl!
$230 plus value
Starting bid
Starry Night Cafe in Ferrisburgh, VT offers a global approach to New American cuisine featuring farm to table products in a quaint country setting.
$50 value
Starting bid
We are a small-scale maple syrup and raw honey producer on the north side of Middlebury. Our sugarbush and apiary are located exclusively on our family farm, previously known as the Limeridge Stock Farm.
$36 value
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Costello's Italian Market and Cookie Love! Visit downtown Middlebury for sandwiches and cremees.
$50 value
Starting bid
$25 gift cards to Tinker and Smithy game shop and Cookie Love. Visit downtown Middlebury for a new game and cremees or cookies!
$50 value
Starting bid
Basic tune up, bike socks and a Frog Hollow water bottle
$100 value
Starting bid
QHS is offering an overnight stay at QHS for your family! This is a priceless experience!
Starting bid
Marble painting notecards created by QHS children.
12 cards in the pack
$15 value
Starting bid
Sparkle Stories is an independent children’s media company based in Monkton, Vermont. We produce original audio stories for children, enjoyed by families around the world. Our streaming library contains over 1,500 original audio stories for children ages 3 to 9+.
Over $140 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a show or a class at the THT in Middlebury and grab dinner at Flatbread!
THT is a cultural anchor for Addison County and beyond; a shared resource for artists, non-profits (including over a dozen resident companies), businesses, and educators; and a destination that unites a diverse cross-section of our community around unique, shared experiences.
American Flatbread is a community focused woodfire pizza destination in Middlebury.
$100 value
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Universal Orlando Resort Park-to-Park Tickets. This 1-Day pass grants you and a guest access to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™, allowing you to explore a world of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and immersive experiences. From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the action-packed excitement of Jurassic World, this ticket unlocks a day of endless entertainment.
The Small Print: Please Read Carefully Before Bidding!
(2) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket(s) to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™
Expiration date: May 30, 2027. The ticket voucher cannot be extended past the expiration date.
• The Primary Guest will make a reservation for a specific date on which to use the ticket voucher.
• The Primary Guest named at the time of the reservation must present a valid photo ID and enter the park on the date of ticket use with their guest.
• Each ticket is valid for one (1) day and both must be used on the same day.
• Ticket does not include Express Access.
Tickets are subject to blockout dates listed (see below), and additional blockout dates may be added prior to your visit (dates are subject to change, and typically occur during peak periods). To confirm blockout dates, please contact Universal Orlando™ Community Relations at [email protected]
Tickets are not valid during select dates including, but not limited to:
• June 6 – August 10, 2026 • December 19 – 31, 2026 • All Concert Dates. Please visit www.universalorlando.com for specific concert dates.
Tickets do not include admission into Universal CityWalk™ clubs, Epic Universe or Universal Volcano Bay.
Each ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable, has no cash value. Standard entry includes biometric scan. Valid only during normal operating hours. Parks, attractions, or entertainment may: close due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events; change operating hours; change or be discontinued without notice and without liability to the owners of Universal Orlando Resort (‘Universal’). Unless otherwise stated, does not include admission to separately ticketed events at any of the Universal theme parks or within any of the CityWalk venues, Universal Cinemark, or Hollywood Drive-In Golf™, and parking or discounts on food or merchandise. Some CityWalk venues require ages 21 or older for admission. Valid Photo ID required. Additional restrictions may apply and benefits are subject to change without notice. Tickets are not redeemable for cash and are non-exchangeable. All unclaimed and/or unused vouchers cannot be sold, bartered or exchanged or used for promotional purposes, or as sales or trade incentives for employees of any certificate holder, its agencies or clients.
Auction value is based on variable pricing for non-Florida resident one-day park-to-park ticket.
Starting bid
Mandala painting notecards created by QHS children.
12 cards in the pack
$15 value
Starting bid
Leaf painting notecards created by QHS children.
12 cards in the pack
$15 value
Starting bid
$25 gift cards to Sweet Cecily and $20 to the Vermont Bookshop. Visit downtown Middlebury to find a new book and browse the beautiful items at Sweet Cecily.
$45 value
Starting bid
Admit 2 voucher to the VCC and gift card to the Daily Planet! Enjoy a date night in Burlington with some great food and a live show.
$100 value
Starting bid
Spend a day exploring the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Climb on the giant spider web and see eagles, owls and falcons.
$40 value
Starting bid
Vermont Soap Lavender box of foaming soap, bar soap, body wash and bath soap.
$50 plus value
Starting bid
Stunning 100% cotton fabric basket handmade by Kathryn, a QHS parent!
Priceless
Starting bid
Stunning 100% cotton fabric basket handmade by Kathryn, a QHS parent!
Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a gorgeous book bundle by QHS grandparent Susanna Leonard Hill including When Your Lion Needs a Bath and Alphabedtime. The Tiny Humans, Big Emotions is also included for parents.
This bundle is geared toward a younger child.
$72 plus value
Susanna Leonard Hill grew up in New York City with her mom and dad, one sister and two brothers, and an assortment of cats. She went to the Brearley School for K – 12, then received her B.A. in English and Psychology from Middlebury College. She then went on to get her M.A. and M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology and Special Education of Children With Learning Disabilities from Teacher’s College, Columbia University.
Susanna began writing as soon as she could hold a pencil. She used to lie on the kitchen floor and ask her mom how to spell things. She wrote her first book in 2nd Grade. It is called The Girl and The Witch and she will read it to you if she comes to visit your school!
Starting bid
Enjoy a gorgeous book bundle by QHS grandparent Susanna Leonard Hill including Moon's First Friends and Punxutawney Phyllis. The Tiny Humans, Big Emotions is also included for parents.
This bundle is geared toward an older preschool/K child.
$72 plus value
Susanna Leonard Hill grew up in New York City with her mom and dad, one sister and two brothers, and an assortment of cats. She went to the Brearley School for K – 12, then received her B.A. in English and Psychology from Middlebury College. She then went on to get her M.A. and M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology and Special Education of Children With Learning Disabilities from Teacher’s College, Columbia University.
Susanna began writing as soon as she could hold a pencil. She used to lie on the kitchen floor and ask her mom how to spell things. She wrote her first book in 2nd Grade. It is called The Girl and The Witch and she will read it to you if she comes to visit your school!
Starting bid
Fine art print, signed and numbered by QHS parent and board member Tamara Sullivan and a $50 gift card toward framing at the Middlebury Frame Shop located in Marbleworks.
$100 value
Starting bid
4 pack of tickets to a 26/27 UVM Men's Basketball game!
$48 plus value.
Starting bid
One 90 minute initial consultation with Dr. Davida. Contact VTMOMS PT for available initial consultation times.
https://www.vtmomspt.com/contact
VT Moms Physical Therapy and Performance was created for one reason- to give mothers the 100% attention they deserve in order to lead themselves and their families without any pain or dysfunction that may require them to sit on the sidelines or not participate at their full capacity.
Dr. Davida stands by what she says and does, and will gladly refer to other professionals who will help her patients meet their goals.
We will do our very best to make sure your personal goals for coming to PT are not only met, but exceeded in expectations.
Starting bid
Two 16oz bottles of organic maple syrup from lifestyle brand Republic of Vermont. One bottle of Dark syrup and one bottle of Amber syrup. $50 retail value!
Starting bid
Adult XL sweater from the Middlebury Shop
(no size exchanges)
$70 plus value
Starting bid
Two aromatherapy candles from lifestyle brand Republic of Vermont.
Forest bathing candle--scent notes of pine, cedar, ylang ylang, and bergamot.
Hibernation Candle- scent notes of juniper, pine, pepper and frankincense.
$68 retail value!
Starting bid
Republic of Vermont. 16oz organic dark maple syrup, and 8oz artisan raw wildflower honey. $47 retail value!
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Universal Orlando Resort Park-to-Park Tickets. This 1-Day pass grants you and a guest access to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™, allowing you to explore a world of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and immersive experiences. From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the action-packed excitement of Jurassic World, this ticket unlocks a day of endless entertainment.
The Small Print: Please Read Carefully Before Bidding!
(2) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket(s) to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™
Expiration date: May 30, 2027. The ticket voucher cannot be extended past the expiration date.
• The Primary Guest will make a reservation for a specific date on which to use the ticket voucher.
• The Primary Guest named at the time of the reservation must present a valid photo ID and enter the park on the date of ticket use with their guest.
• Each ticket is valid for one (1) day and both must be used on the same day.
• Ticket does not include Express Access.
Tickets are subject to blockout dates listed (see below), and additional blockout dates may be added prior to your visit (dates are subject to change, and typically occur during peak periods). To confirm blockout dates, please contact Universal Orlando™ Community Relations at [email protected]
Tickets are not valid during select dates including, but not limited to:
• June 6 – August 10, 2026 • December 19 – 31, 2026 • All Concert Dates. Please visit www.universalorlando.com for specific concert dates.
Tickets do not include admission into Universal CityWalk™ clubs, Epic Universe or Universal Volcano Bay.
Each ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable, has no cash value. Standard entry includes biometric scan. Valid only during normal operating hours. Parks, attractions, or entertainment may: close due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events; change operating hours; change or be discontinued without notice and without liability to the owners of Universal Orlando Resort (‘Universal’). Unless otherwise stated, does not include admission to separately ticketed events at any of the Universal theme parks or within any of the CityWalk venues, Universal Cinemark, or Hollywood Drive-In Golf™, and parking or discounts on food or merchandise. Some CityWalk venues require ages 21 or older for admission. Valid Photo ID required. Additional restrictions may apply and benefits are subject to change without notice. Tickets are not redeemable for cash and are non-exchangeable. All unclaimed and/or unused vouchers cannot be sold, bartered or exchanged or used for promotional purposes, or as sales or trade incentives for employees of any certificate holder, its agencies or clients.
Auction value is based on variable pricing for non-Florida resident one-day park-to-park ticket.
Starting bid
Box with a dozen fresh scones: half apple rosemary with a lemon glaze and half chocolate cranberry with an orange glaze.
Voucher for a cake (4 layer 6 inch//any flavor) made by professionally trained baker, Julia Eastep!
Starting bid
23"x 35" marble painting created by QHS preschoolers rolling paint covered marbles across paper to create colorful designs. This activity not only creates wonderful paintings, it also helps build fine motor skills, coordination and creativity that is hands-on and open ended.
Starting bid
23"x 35" marble painting created by QHS preschoolers rolling paint covered marbles across paper to create colorful designs. This activity not only creates wonderful paintings, it also helps build fine motor skills, coordination and creativity that is hands-on and open ended.
Starting bid
17"x18" marble painting created by QHS preschoolers rolling paint covered marbles across paper to create colorful designs. This activity not only creates wonderful paintings, it also helps build fine motor skills, coordination and creativity that is hands-on and open ended.
Starting bid
Enjoy a glass of wine at Bar Renee and then head to the Vermont Comedy Club for a show.
Bar Renée is a natural wine shop and bar on Main St in Burlington. Bar Renee is dedicated to offering natural wines—wines that exist in their purest form, free from additives.
VCC is a locally-owned performing arts venue (located at 101 Main St, Burlington) that features standup, improv & sketch comedy.
Admit 2 tix to VCC and $30 gift cert to Bar Renee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!