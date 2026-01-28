Lucerne Valley Fireworks Committee

Hosted by

Lucerne Valley Fireworks Committee

About this event

2026 Quartermania Fireworks Fundraiser - Sponsorship

33233 Rabbit Springs Rd

Lucerne Valley, CA 92356, USA

Bleacher Sponsor
$500

Your business banner is displayed on the bleachers and receive several shout-outs throughout the night.

Table Sponsor
$400

Have your business logo printed and put at every table of attendees. You will be recognized on social media and on the sponsor poster.

Food Table Sponsor
$300

Have your business logo presented at the food table for all attendees to see when they receive their meal. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.

Dessert Sponsor
$200

Have your business logo presented at the dessert table for all attendees to see when they receive their dessert. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.

Paddle Sponsor
$100

Have your business logo presented at the check in table for all attendees to see when they arrive at the event. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.

Gavel Sponsor
$50

Have your business logo presented on social media and on the sponsor poster.

Add a donation for Lucerne Valley Fireworks Committee

$

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