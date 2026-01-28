2026 Quartermania Fireworks Fundraiser - Sponsorship

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About this event
Your business banner is displayed on the bleachers and receive several shout-outs throughout the night.
Have your business logo printed and put at every table of attendees. You will be recognized on social media and on the sponsor poster.
Have your business logo presented at the food table for all attendees to see when they receive their meal. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.
Have your business logo presented at the dessert table for all attendees to see when they receive their dessert. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.
Have your business logo presented at the check in table for all attendees to see when they arrive at the event. You will get social media recognition and be presented on the sponsor poster.
Have your business logo presented on social media and on the sponsor poster.
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