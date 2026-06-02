2026 Quartz Mountain Shoot

About this event
Adult: Day 1 entry ONLY
Adult: Day 2 entry ONLY
Adult: Entry for two day event
Family: Day 1 entry ONLY
Family: Day 2 entry ONLY
Family entry for both days of competition.
Ages 8-17, day 1 entry ONLY
Ages 8-17, day 2 entry ONLY
Ages 8-17 entry for both days
Free!
Walking tacos with fixings, side, drink and dessert
Discounted 40% for partial year membership. Includes key code access to the Lakeview Sportsman's Complex at 1080 South E Street in Lakeview, OR for archery practice and/or league participation.
$
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