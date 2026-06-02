Hosted by

Lakeview Bowmens Sports Complex

About this event

2026 Quartz Mountain Shoot

Quartz Mountain

OR 97630, USA

Individual for Saturday, June 13, 2026
$35

Adult: Day 1 entry ONLY

Individual for Sunday, June 14
$35

Adult: Day 2 entry ONLY

Individual: Two Day Quartz Shoot
$50

Adult: Entry for two day event

Family for Saturday, June 13, 2026
$60

Family: Day 1 entry ONLY

Family for Sunday, June 14, 2026
$60

Family: Day 2 entry ONLY

Family: Two Day Quartz Shoot
$80

Family entry for both days of competition.

Teen: Saturday, June 13th, 2026
$30

Ages 8-17, day 1 entry ONLY

Teen: Sunday, June 14, 2026
$30

Ages 8-17, day 2 entry ONLY

Teen Two Day Quartz Mountain Shoot
$40

Ages 8-17 entry for both days

7 & Under
Free

Free!

Lunch
$8

Walking tacos with fixings, side, drink and dessert

Lakeview Bowmen’s Year Membership
$45

Discounted 40% for partial year membership. Includes key code access to the Lakeview Sportsman's Complex at 1080 South E Street in Lakeview, OR for archery practice and/or league participation.

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