2026 Queen City Derby Party Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
The Neverfull GM tote unites timeless design with heritage details. Made from supple Monogram canvas with natural cowhide trim, it is ultra-roomy but never bulky, with side laces that cinch for a sleek allure or loosen for a more casual look. Slim, comfortable handles slip easily over the shoulder or arm. Lined in colorful textile, it features a removable pouch which can serve as a clutch or an extra pocket.
15.4 x 12.6 x 7.5 inches
(Length x Height x Width)
Beige
Monogram coated canvas
Natural cowhide-leather trim
Striped textile lining
Gold-color hardware
4 side laces
Hook closure
Flat, textile-lined zipped inside pocket
Removable zipped pouch
D-ring
Fits: 15-inch laptop, 13-inch tablet, smartphone, Zippy Long Wallet, book, sunglasses, lipstick, keys, tissues
Handle:Double
In addition to a Weber Grill you will also receive 4 bottles of Bourbon (Woodford Reserve, Wellers Green, Buffalo Trace and Uncle Nearest. Note: All bottles of Bourbon could not be pictured but are included in the prize)
Two (2) tickets to this year's Mother's Day Brunch held at The Manor House Event Center in Mason, OH with one-night hotel stay.
Two (2) field-level tickets to this year's Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium on Friday, July 24th, 2026.
Two (2) field-level tickets to this year's Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 25th, 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!