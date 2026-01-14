2026 Queen City Derby Party Raffle

The Neverfull GM tote unites timeless design with heritage details. Made from supple Monogram canvas with natural cowhide trim, it is ultra-roomy but never bulky, with side laces that cinch for a sleek allure or loosen for a more casual look. Slim, comfortable handles slip easily over the shoulder or arm. Lined in colorful textile, it features a removable pouch which can serve as a clutch or an extra pocket.



15.4 x 12.6 x 7.5 inches

(Length x Height x Width)

Beige

Monogram coated canvas

Natural cowhide-leather trim

Striped textile lining

Gold-color hardware

4 side laces

Hook closure

Flat, textile-lined zipped inside pocket

Removable zipped pouch

D-ring

Fits: 15-inch laptop, 13-inch tablet, smartphone, Zippy Long Wallet, book, sunglasses, lipstick, keys, tissues

Handle:Double