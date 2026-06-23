2026 Queen City Entrepreneurs' Conference

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About this event
A discounted conference ticket grants access to the full conference, including continental breakfast, lunch, and networking.
Access to the full day's conference, including continental breakfast, lunch, and networking.
*Event Naming rights (Queen City Entrepreneurs’ Conference presented by [Sponsor Name].
*Premier logo on all event material, signage, digital channels, emails, and screen visibility at the conference. 2- 3 Social media spotlights before and after the event
*Full page ad in digital program; branded item placement in swag bag
*First right of refusal for future names
*15 Minute Keynote
*Dedicated resource table
*8 seats at the event.
Ad/Artwork submission deadline: September 4, 2026
*Logo on event signage, program, and digital platforms
*Recognition as the Pitch Competition Sponsor
*Stage recognition during the Pitch Competition
*1 full-page ad in digital program
*Panel participation
*Present the Pitch Competition award
*Exhibit or resource table
*Branded material added to attendee swag bags
*2 Social media posts
*5 seats at the event
*Logo in event program and on digital platforms
*Verbal recognition at the event
*½ page ad in digital program
*Marketing material in attendee swag bags
*Social media recognition
*Exhibit Table
*4 seats at the event
*Verbal recognition at the event
*½ page ad in digital program
*Marketing material included in swag bags
*Social media recognition
*3 seats at the event
*Name listing in event program
*Verbal recognition at the event
*Marketing material included in swag bags
*2 seats at the event
*Name recognition in the event program
*Marketing material added to the swag bags
*1 seat at the event
*Company logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials.
*Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters.
*Social media shout-outs before and after the event
*Email link to your high-resolution company logo to [email protected] by September 4, 2026.
*Name listed in program
*Add a branded item in attendee swag bags
Ad placement in digital program, Business Card size
$
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