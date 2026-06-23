2026 Queen City Entrepreneurs' Conference

*Event Naming rights (Queen City Entrepreneurs’ Conference presented by [Sponsor Name].

*Premier logo on all event material, signage, digital channels, emails, and screen visibility at the conference. 2- 3 Social media spotlights before and after the event

*Full page ad in digital program; branded item placement in swag bag

*First right of refusal for future names

*15 Minute Keynote

*Dedicated resource table

*8 seats at the event.

Ad/Artwork submission deadline: September 4, 2026