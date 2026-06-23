In the foreground, a laptop displays "AI" with icons representing business growth, while the background features a city skyline and text promoting the Queen City Entrepreneurs' Conference.
Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation

Hosted by

Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation

About this event

2026 Queen City Entrepreneurs' Conference

5301 Wilkinson Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28208, USA

Conference Early Bird Ticket
$65
Available until Aug 8

A discounted conference ticket grants access to the full conference, including continental breakfast, lunch, and networking.

General Admission
$85

Access to the full day's conference, including continental breakfast, lunch, and networking.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

*Event Naming rights (Queen City Entrepreneurs’ Conference presented by [Sponsor Name].

*Premier logo on all event material, signage, digital channels, emails, and screen visibility at the conference. 2- 3 Social media spotlights before and after the event

*Full page ad in digital program; branded item placement in swag bag

*First right of refusal for future names

*15 Minute Keynote

*Dedicated resource table

*8 seats at the event.

Ad/Artwork submission deadline: September 4, 2026

Community Impact Sponsor
$7,500

*Logo on event signage, program, and digital platforms

*Recognition as the Pitch Competition Sponsor

*Stage recognition during the Pitch Competition

*1 full-page ad in digital program

*Panel participation

*Present the Pitch Competition award

*Exhibit or resource table

*Branded material added to attendee swag bags

*2 Social media posts

*5 seats at the event

Growth Sponsor
$5,000

*Logo in event program and on digital platforms

*Verbal recognition at the event

*½ page ad in digital program

*Marketing material in attendee swag bags

*Social media recognition

*Exhibit Table

*4 seats at the event

Supporting Sponsor
$2,500

*Verbal recognition at the event

*½ page ad in digital program

*Marketing material included in swag bags

*Social media recognition

*3 seats at the event

Community Partner
$1,000

*Name listing in event program

*Verbal recognition at the event

*Marketing material included in swag bags

*2 seats at the event

Friend of QCEC
$500

*Name recognition in the event program

*Marketing material added to the swag bags

*1 seat at the event

Become a Vendor
$250

*Company logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials.

*Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters.

*Social media shout-outs before and after the event

*Email link to your high-resolution company logo to [email protected] by September 4, 2026.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$150

*Name listed in program

*Add a branded item in attendee swag bags

Program Ad
$75

Ad placement in digital program, Business Card size

Add a donation for Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation

$

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