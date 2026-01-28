2026 Queens NAUW Scholarship Luncheon

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About this event
Join us for an elegant afternoon as we celebrate the achievements of community leaders and support the impactful work of our students.
With a General Admission ticket, you'll enjoy access to a delicious dinner, engaging entertainment, and the inspiring student award ceremony. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, be inspired, and celebrate the future of our community.
Join us for a special afternoon designed for young hearts and minds. With a child’s general admission ticket, your little one will enjoy access to the luncheon, and a celebration of student achievements.
It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to be inspired and be a part of this memorable event. (15 years and younger)
As a vendor, this ticket provides you with the opportunity to showcase your products or services at the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon. Enjoy access to the event, while connecting with attendees and fellow vendors. Included is an 8ft table and two chairs. It’s a great chance to highlight your brand and support a meaningful cause.
*If you would like to be a vendor please email: [email protected] BEFORE purchasing a table.
*Per catering hall regulations, outside food sold during the luncheon cannot be consumed during the event.
Increase your brand visibility at the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon with a business‑card size digital ad. Your ad will be displayed during the event, giving attendees a snapshot of your organization while supporting a meaningful cause.
Maximize your visibility at the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon with a quarter-page digital ad. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your business or organization to an engaged audience. Your ad will be displayed during the event, ensuring that all attendees can learn more about your services, products, and values. Support the cause while promoting your brand in a meaningful way!
Elevate your presence at the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon with a half-page digital ad. This premium opportunity allows you to showcase your business or organization to a wider audience of attendees. Your ad will be prominently featured throughout the event, ensuring maximum exposure and engagement. Stand out while supporting an important cause, and connect with potential customers or partners in a memorable way.
Make a lasting impression at the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon with a full-page digital ad. This prime opportunity gives your business or organization maximum visibility, allowing you to connect with attendees throughout the event. Your ad will be prominently displayed, offering significant exposure to a diverse and engaged audience. Support a great cause while showcasing your brand in a meaningful and impactful way.
Make a difference by supporting the NAUW Queens Branch Luncheon through your generous donation. Your contribution helps fund the event and supports the vital work of students and community leaders.
Whether large or small, your donation directly impacts the success of this inspiring event and helps create lasting opportunities for growth and achievement. Join us in making this celebration of education and community a truly memorable experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!