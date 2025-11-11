Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild Of Texas

Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild Of Texas

2026 Quilt Showcase Entry Payment

10505 Cash Rd

Stafford, TX 77477, USA

CPQG Guild Member Quilt Submission Payment
$15

Entry Fee per Quilt per Category. Each entry must also be submitted for judging via the quiltshowcase.com website or on a hard-copy form.

Non-Member Quilt Submission Payment
$25

Entry Fee per Quilt per Category. Each quilt must also be submitted for judging on the quiltshowcase.com website or a hard copy form.


Non-Members are limited to 2 entries.

Youth Quilt Submission Payment
$15

Entry Fee per Quilt per Category. Each entry must also be submitted for judging via the quiltshowcase.com website or on a hard-copy form.

