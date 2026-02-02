2026 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Sponsorships

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About this event
The Title Sponsor gets top billing and promotion during our Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser, a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round), advertisement on all marketing and social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
The Platinum Sponsor gets a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round),and advertisement on social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
The Purse Sponsor with Reserved Table gets a reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round), advertisement on social media and acknowledgment as a sponsor during one round of bingo. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.
A Food Sponsor's contribution goes toward the cost of the food for the evening. Each food sponsor receives 4 complimentary tickets and acknowledgment as a sponsor on each table at the event. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding Gucci round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.
A purse sponsor will receive acknowledgment as sponsor during one round of bingo and 1 complimentary ticket. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding the Gucci round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.
Acknowledgment as sponsor of one second chance item during the event.
Acknowledgment as sponsor during one game during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!