Quitman Young Farmers

Hosted by

Quitman Young Farmers

About this event

2026 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Sponsorships

602 McAllister St

Quitman, TX 75783, USA

Title/Gucci Sponsor
$2,500

The Title Sponsor gets top billing and promotion during our Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser, a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round), advertisement on all marketing and social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

The Platinum Sponsor gets a VIP reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round),and advertisement on social media and during the event. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.

Purse Sponsor With Reserved Table
$1,000

The Purse Sponsor with Reserved Table gets a reserved table for 8 including game cards for each round (excluding the Gucci round), advertisement on social media and acknowledgment as a sponsor during one round of bingo. A light meal, water, tea and snacks are provided with each ticket.

Food Sponsor
$800

A Food Sponsor's contribution goes toward the cost of the food for the evening. Each food sponsor receives 4 complimentary tickets and acknowledgment as a sponsor on each table at the event. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding Gucci round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.

Purse Sponsor
$300

A purse sponsor will receive acknowledgment as sponsor during one round of bingo and 1 complimentary ticket. Each ticket includes a game card for each round of bingo (excluding the Gucci round), a light meal, water/tea and snacks.

Second Chance Sponsor
$200

Acknowledgment as sponsor of one second chance item during the event.

Game Sponsor
$150

Acknowledgment as sponsor during one game during the event.

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