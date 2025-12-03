2026 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Tables + Extras

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About this event
$
Reserved table (8 seats), light dinner, bingo card for each (10) regular round. *Does not include the 11th Blackout Round.
1 Gucci playing card, 1 second chance wristband, 12 raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be available at the event.
One game card for a chance to win a Gucci bag. This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.
6 Gucci Round playing cards for a chance to win a Gucci bag This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.
Second Chance allows participants to continue playing after the first person bingos on each round for a chance to win the "second chance prize". Good for all regular rounds of bingo games. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE GUCCI ROUND
Increase your chances of winning each round of regular round by playing more than one card per game.
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