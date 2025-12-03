Quitman Young Farmers

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Quitman Young Farmers

About this event

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2026 QYF Designer Bag Bingo Tables + Extras

602 McAllister St

Quitman, TX 75783, USA

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$

Regular Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 seats), light dinner, bingo card for each (10) regular round. *Does not include the 11th Blackout Round.

Event Extras Bundle
$50

1 Gucci playing card, 1 second chance wristband, 12 raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be available at the event.

Gucci Round Playing Card
$20

One game card for a chance to win a Gucci bag. This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.

6 Gucci Round Playing Cards Bundle
$100

6 Gucci Round playing cards for a chance to win a Gucci bag This is an extra round of Blackout Bingo.

Second Chance Wristband
$20

Second Chance allows participants to continue playing after the first person bingos on each round for a chance to win the "second chance prize". Good for all regular rounds of bingo games. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE GUCCI ROUND

Extra Regular Round Game Cards
$10

Increase your chances of winning each round of regular round by playing more than one card per game.

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