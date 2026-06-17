2026 R5TRAUMA • R5HONOR • R5CISM Team Shop

H.O.N.O.R. "Resilience Is a Team Sport" Shirt

Show your support for first responders, their families, and the mission of H.O.N.O.R. with this limited-edition shirt.





Featuring the powerful message "Resilience Is a Team Sport," this design recognizes that no one serves alone. Behind every first responder is a team of peers, family members, friends, and supporters who help carry the load through life's challenges and triumphs.





Printed in white on a maroon shirt, the design includes the H.O.N.O.R. mission seal on the front and a bold eagle and Star of Life graphic on the back with the words:

UNITED IN SERVICE

RESILIENCE IS A TEAM SPORT

HONOR • SUPPORT • REMEMBER





Proceeds support H.O.N.O.R. outreach and resilience initiatives that promote mental wellness, peer support, and remembrance within the first responder community.





Available Sizes: Youth Extra Small – Adult 3XL

Color: Maroon

Material: 100% Preshrunk Cotton





Whether you're a first responder, family member, healthcare professional, dispatcher, volunteer, or community supporter, this shirt is a visible reminder that resilience is built together.