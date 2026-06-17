2026 R5TRAUMA • R5HONOR • R5CISM Team Shop

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Show your support for first responders, their families, and the mission of H.O.N.O.R. with this limited-edition shirt.
Featuring the powerful message "Resilience Is a Team Sport," this design recognizes that no one serves alone. Behind every first responder is a team of peers, family members, friends, and supporters who help carry the load through life's challenges and triumphs.
Printed in white on a maroon shirt, the design includes the H.O.N.O.R. mission seal on the front and a bold eagle and Star of Life graphic on the back with the words:
UNITED IN SERVICE
RESILIENCE IS A TEAM SPORT
HONOR • SUPPORT • REMEMBER
Proceeds support H.O.N.O.R. outreach and resilience initiatives that promote mental wellness, peer support, and remembrance within the first responder community.
Available Sizes: Youth Extra Small – Adult 3XL
Color: Maroon
Material: 100% Preshrunk Cotton
Whether you're a first responder, family member, healthcare professional, dispatcher, volunteer, or community supporter, this shirt is a visible reminder that resilience is built together.
R5TRAUMA Instructor Shirt – Port & Company® Fan Favorite Tee
The official shirt of the R5TRAUMA instructor team.
For years, this has been one of the most recognized and requested shirts worn by R5TRAUMA educators, instructors, and outreach team members throughout Central Georgia. Whether you're teaching STOP THE BLEED®, Hands-Only CPR, injury prevention, first responder resilience, pediatric preparedness, or community outreach programs, this shirt represents a commitment to education, preparedness, and service.
Featuring the classic R5TRAUMA logo on the left chest, the R5TRAUMA banner across the upper back, and the signature American flag/R5TRAUMA graphic on the left sleeve—positioned closest to the heart as a symbol of our love of country, dedication to service, and commitment to the communities we serve—this shirt has become a favorite among instructors and supporters alike.
• Port & Company® Fan Favorite™ Tee
• 100% Ring Spun Cotton
• Soft, comfortable feel with a classic fit
• Removable tag for added comfort
• Durable enough for training events, outreach activities, and everyday wear
• Black shirt with white R5TRAUMA graphics
Whether you're a member of the R5TRAUMA team, a trauma advocate, a first responder, a healthcare professional, or simply someone who supports our mission, this shirt is a great way to represent the work being done to improve trauma care, injury prevention, resilience, and recovery throughout Central Georgia.
Wear the Mission.
Support Education.
Represent R5TRAUMA.
District DM136L Women's Perfect Tri 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Black/Black Frost (Runs small - purchasing two sizes larger than the unisex size is recommended.)
District DM136 Unisex Perfect Tri 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Black/Black Frost
Unisex District Featherweight French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie DT573
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!