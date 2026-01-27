West Point Parents Club of Central Florida

Hosted by

West Point Parents Club of Central Florida

About this event

2026 Rabble Rouser Banquet in Daytona

422 N Atlantic Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32118, USA

Rabble Rouser Dinner
$75

Buffet dinner for your Rabble Rouser Full buffet dinner & included non-alcoholic beverages paid in full. Please put -0- in the Zeffy fee at checkout as this money goes to Zeffy and is not necessary.

Donate A Dinner for Rabble Rouser
$75

Cover the cost of another Rab! Some Rabs parents cannot contribute, so we rely on others to help out if you can! Other donation options available further down. Please put -0- in the Zeffy fee at checkout as this money goes to Zeffy and is not necessary.

Parent/Guest of Rab Dinner
$75

Buffet dinner, of salad, two proteins, two sides, non-alcoholic beverages paid in full. Please put -0- in the Zeffy fee at checkout as this money goes to Zeffy and is not necessary.

Dinner Installment Payment
Pay what you can

Buffet dinner, of salad, two proteins, two sides, non-alcoholic beverages installment. $75/meal must be paid in full no later April 4, 2026. Please put -0- in the Zeffy fee at checkout as this money goes to Zeffy and is not necessary.

Add a donation for West Point Parents Club of Central Florida

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!