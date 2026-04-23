2026 Race 2 Summer

Add to your look by adding a matching beaded necklace!
Add to your look by adding a matching beaded necklace!
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Sunglasses
$1
Keep the sun out of your eyes and block away the competition by adding matching sunglasses!
Keep the sun out of your eyes and block away the competition by adding matching sunglasses!
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Bandana
$3
Run in style by adding a matching bandana!
Run in style by adding a matching bandana!
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Drawstring Bag
$4
Don't forget a matching bag to hold all of your accessories on race night!
Don't forget a matching bag to hold all of your accessories on race night!
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Powder Squeeze Bottle
$10
A squeeze bottle will come in handy when dispersing the color! Each bottle will come pre-filled with approximately 8oz of powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.) *Limited quantities. Specified color is not guaranteed.
A squeeze bottle will come in handy when dispersing the color! Each bottle will come pre-filled with approximately 8oz of powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.) *Limited quantities. Specified color is not guaranteed.
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Powder Packet
$2.50
Enjoy our Color Zone while throwing colored powder at your friends! Each packet is 2.47oz of non-toxic ingredient colored powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.)
Enjoy our Color Zone while throwing colored powder at your friends! Each packet is 2.47oz of non-toxic ingredient colored powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.)
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Cotton Candy
$5
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T-Shirt
$5
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Student Entry
$2
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