Brookside PTO

Offered by

Brookside PTO

2026 Race 2 Summer

Bead Necklace item
Bead Necklace
$1
Add to your look by adding a matching beaded necklace!
0
Sunglasses item
Sunglasses
$1
Keep the sun out of your eyes and block away the competition by adding matching sunglasses!
0
Bandana item
Bandana
$3
Run in style by adding a matching bandana!
0
Drawstring Bag item
Drawstring Bag
$4
Don't forget a matching bag to hold all of your accessories on race night!
0
Powder Squeeze Bottle item
Powder Squeeze Bottle
$10
A squeeze bottle will come in handy when dispersing the color! Each bottle will come pre-filled with approximately 8oz of powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.) *Limited quantities. Specified color is not guaranteed.
0
Powder Packet item
Powder Packet item
Powder Packet
$2.50
Enjoy our Color Zone while throwing colored powder at your friends! Each packet is 2.47oz of non-toxic ingredient colored powder. (Note: Select any color, not limited to your class color.)
0
Cotton Candy
$5
0
T-Shirt
$5
0
Student Entry
$2
0

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