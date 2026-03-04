2026 Race4Chase Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Individual registration includes entry for one golfer and access to all tournament activities. Individual golfers will be paired with other participants to form a team, making it a great opportunity to meet new people while enjoying a fun and meaningful day of golf. Lunch, refreshments, and post-tournament festivities are also included.
Foursome registration includes entry for four golfers and access to all tournament activities. Teams will enjoy a day of friendly competition, contests on the course, and opportunities to connect with fellow supporters of our mission. Lunch, refreshments, and post-tournament festivities are also included. It’s the perfect way to spend a meaningful day with friends, colleagues, or clients while making a difference.
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