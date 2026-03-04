Cmak Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Cmak Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Race4Chase Charity Golf Tournament

150 Savage St

Plantsville, CT 06479, USA

Individual Registration
$150

Individual registration includes entry for one golfer and access to all tournament activities. Individual golfers will be paired with other participants to form a team, making it a great opportunity to meet new people while enjoying a fun and meaningful day of golf. Lunch, refreshments, and post-tournament festivities are also included.

Foursome Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome registration includes entry for four golfers and access to all tournament activities. Teams will enjoy a day of friendly competition, contests on the course, and opportunities to connect with fellow supporters of our mission. Lunch, refreshments, and post-tournament festivities are also included. It’s the perfect way to spend a meaningful day with friends, colleagues, or clients while making a difference.

Eagle Sponsorship
$5,000
  • Includes 2 foursomes (8 player spots)
  • Company banner to be displayed at registration at the golf event & displayed at program triathlon program finales in RI/CT
  • Inclusion in press release/social media
  • Recognition at the event awards
  • Brief speaking time at the start of the event
  • Logo featured on tournament marketing materials
  • Signage on golf cart visor


Birdie Sponsor
$2,500
  • Includes 1 foursomes (4 player spots)
  • Inclusion in press release/social media
  • Recognition at the event awards
  • Brief speaking time at the start of the event
  • Logo featured on tournament marketing materials


Par Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Includes 2 player spots
  • Inclusion in press release/social media
  • Recognition at the event awards
  • Logo featured on tournament marketing materials


Fore! Sponsor
$500


  • Group social media post
  • Recognition at the event awards
  • Logo featured on tournament marketing materials


Hole Sponsor
$100
  • Custom signs with company name/logo on hole
  • Recognition on website sponsor list
  • Inclusion in hole sponsorship recognition post on social media
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