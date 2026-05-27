2026 Raffle Tickets & Mulligans

$5 per Raffle Ticket. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount.
This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
$5 per Raffle Ticket. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount.
This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
Mulligan Card
$5
Get another chance with a Mulligan Card. $5 per Mulligan. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount.
This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
Get another chance with a Mulligan Card. $5 per Mulligan. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount.
This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
Add a donation for WBS Charity Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!