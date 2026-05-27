2026 Raffle Tickets & Mulligans

Get another chance with a Mulligan Card. $5 per Mulligan. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount. This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.

Get another chance with a Mulligan Card. $5 per Mulligan. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount. This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.

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