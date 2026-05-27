WBS Charity Foundation

Hosted by

WBS Charity Foundation

About this event

2026 Raffle Tickets & Mulligans

Raffle Ticket item
Raffle Ticket
$5
$5 per Raffle Ticket. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount. This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
Mulligan Card item
Mulligan Card
$5
Get another chance with a Mulligan Card. $5 per Mulligan. Increase quantity for purchase of more than one to your desired amount. This is not your Raffle Ticket(s) and/or Mulligan(s). See registration table to physically obtain the amount of Raffle Tickets and/or Mulligans you purchased.
Add a donation for WBS Charity Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!