Raising A Rare

Hosted by

Raising A Rare

About this event

2026 Raising A Rare Bowling for A Cause

4110 Buffalo Rd

Erie, PA 16510, USA

EARLY BIRD RATE- Single Bowler
$20

Sign up BEFORE the day of the event and get $5 off per bowler!

If your team would like to pay separately, please choose this option and include your team name at checkout.

CHOOSE "OTHER" at checkout and you will not be charged a payment processing fee

Team- 4 Bowlers
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

CHOOSE "OTHER" at checkout and you will not be charged a payment processing fee

Single Bowler
$25

If your team would like to pay separately, please choose this option and include your team name at checkout.

CHOOSE "OTHER" at checkout and you will not be charged a payment processing fee

Add a donation for Raising A Rare

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!