2026 Raising the SAILS Gala Silent Auction

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Enjoy an unforgettable experience with a commissioned 20" museum-quality family portrait by Bradford Portraits, paired with a luxurious hotel stay in New York, Miami, or Newport Beach. A timeless way to celebrate family and create lasting memories.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for celebrating family milestones, anniversaries, or creating a timeless heirloom portrait.
Starting bid
Take control of your financial journey with a personalized financial plan prepared by a Certified Financial Planner from Craft Wealth Services. This comprehensive plan helps guide retirement planning, investments, risk management, and long-term financial goals.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for couples, families planning for the future, or anyone ready to get serious about their financial goals.
Starting bid
A standout collection designed for connection, celebration, and sharing unforgettable moments with those around you.
Designed for those who love to share a great pour, this collection brings together four standout bourbons—E.H. Taylor Straight Rye, Blanton’s Original, Caribou Crossing Single Barrel, and McKenna Single Barrel 10-Year—each offering its own unique profile and story.
Paired with whiskey glasses and ice ball molds, beautifully presented and ready for your next great night in.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Raise a glass, share the moment, and pour it forward.
Starting bid
Capture a moment that lasts forever with this boutique photography experience. This gift certificate covers the session fee and includes a credit toward beautiful custom wall art to display in your home.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for family portraits, maternity photos, holiday cards, or celebrating a special milestone.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind brewery experience with a private tour and Happy Hour for you and nine guests at Union Brewing. Go behind the scenes to learn the secrets of brewing before relaxing together in Union Hall.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or a fun night out with friends.
Starting bid
Arrive in confidence with this complimentary suit or tuxedo rental from Generation Tux, designed to deliver a tailored, modern look for your next big occasion. Whether attending a wedding, gala, or celebration, you’ll be dressed to impress.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for weddings, milestone celebrations, black-tie events, or a sharp new look for a special night out.
Starting bid
Step out in style with a complimentary suit or tuxedo rental from Generation Tux, perfect for weddings, formal events, or special celebrations. This package ensures a polished look with high-quality formalwear designed to make any occasion memorable.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for weddings, galas, prom, or any event where you want to look your absolute best.
Starting bid
Start your day on the right course with this cozy Coffee Lovers Box featuring a $10 Ragamuffins gift card, ground coffee, tea, artisan coffee soap, a t-shirt, and a reusable tote. Perfect for slow mornings or gifting to your favorite coffee enthusiast.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Perfect for coffee lovers, cozy mornings, or a thoughtful gift for a friend.
Starting bid
A refined bourbon collection rooted in legacy and crafted for those who appreciate tradition, resilience, and a story in every pour. Featuring Old Fitzgerald Decanter 11-Year, It’s That Easy, and Copper & Cask Cigar Blend—each offering a distinct, memorable pour worthy of the moment.
Also includes Glencairn tasting glasses, coasters, and handmade whiskey caramel popcorn to complete the experience.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Sip slowly, honor the moment, and carry the legacy forward.
Starting bid
Bring home a Maryland classic with this “Maryland Crush Basket,” featuring Ketel One vodka, triple sec, fresh oranges, Sprite, and all the essentials to craft the perfect orange crush. Complete with a juicer and Stanley cups, it’s a ready-to-enjoy experience for any gathering.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss. Shake, pour, and crush it.
Starting bid
This exclusive certificate offers a fully customized fine art portrait experience from Lubin Portrait Studio, renowned for its handcrafted collaborative process since 1983. It includes all session fees, a full creation and projection session, and an 11x14" gift portrait.
Bid with purpose—your bid supports SAILS and families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.
Perfect for families, couples, or individuals seeking a timeless, handcrafted heirloom portrait created through a deeply personal and artistic experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!