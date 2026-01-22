Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center

About this event

2026 Ralph Graham Memorial Bocce Tournament

300 W Walnut St

Herrin, IL 62948, USA

Presenting Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Platinum includes business name as Presenting Sponsor of 2025 tournament in all marketing materials and day of event as well as one team of four to play in the tournament.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company logo or your name on printed ads and social media.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Silver sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company logo or your name on printed ads and social media.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Bronze sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company name / your name on printed ads and social media.

Team Registration (No Sponsorship)
$200

This registration includes a single team of four players.

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