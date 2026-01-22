2026 Ralph Graham Memorial Bocce Tournament

About this event
Platinum includes business name as Presenting Sponsor of 2025 tournament in all marketing materials and day of event as well as one team of four to play in the tournament.
Gold sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company logo or your name on printed ads and social media.
Silver sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company logo or your name on printed ads and social media.
Bronze sponsorships include a team of four to play in the tournament and company name / your name on printed ads and social media.
This registration includes a single team of four players.
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